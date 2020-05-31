Britain's Got Talent viewers desperate to know who got through to the semi-finals

Fans of Britain's Got Talent were gutted last night when the show left out a segment viewers have come to expect ahead of the semi-finals.
Saturday (May 30) night's episode was the last in the audition stage of the programme. BGT is now taking a break before resuming in the autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Viewers seem gutted at having to wait for the show to continue, although many understand how the lockdown and the social distancing rules make continuing - for the moment - impossible.
Last episode before the semi-finals
However, it seems many fans of the programme were not expecting to have to wait months to find out which acts are through to the semi-finals.
When are we going to find out?
On Twitter, one viewer said: "They could have still showed us the judges picking the acts for the semi-finals #BGT."
Another asked: "What about the choices for the semi-finals? It feels so strange and weird not being able to see who got through. This is a first. #BGT."
A third demanded: "So we're not getting told who is through to the semi-finals then? #BGT."
Someone else tweeted: "How did the judges decide this year's finalists? Did they meet up with the acts in a palace as usual or did they do this via Skype video link?
Dying to find out
"Why wasn't any of this shown tonight? Hope you're planning to air a follow-up episode in the next few days so we know where we stand."
A fifth, bewildered, asked simply: "But who's through?"
"When are we going to find out who is in the semi-finals?" another asked.
One viewer told others: "There is literally a pandemic happening at the moment and what people are upset about it why #BGT didn't show the judges deliberation on who they chose to take the the semi finals? Put a sock in it will you."
