Britain's Got Talent viewers desperate to know who got through to the semi-finals

Fans of Britain's Got Talent were gutted last night when the show left out a segment viewers have come to expect ahead of the semi-finals.

Saturday (May 30) night's episode was the last in the audition stage of the programme. BGT is now taking a break before resuming in the autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers seem gutted at having to wait for the show to continue, although many understand how the lockdown and the social distancing rules make continuing - for the moment - impossible.

Last episode before the semi-finals

This weekend's episode was the last of the audition stage (Credit: ITV)

However, it seems many fans of the programme were not expecting to have to wait months to find out which acts are through to the semi-finals.

When are we going to find out?

On Twitter, one viewer said: "They could have still showed us the judges picking the acts for the semi-finals #BGT."

From golden moments, to goosebump performances - our sparkling stage stars have really put on a show! ⭐👏💛👏⭐



The auditions may be done, but in the wise words of @simoncowell: "One day we'll meet again".#BGT 2020 is to be continued... Meet you at the Semi-Finals! 💫 pic.twitter.com/PYawRzi07X — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2020

Another asked: "What about the choices for the semi-finals? It feels so strange and weird not being able to see who got through. This is a first. #BGT."

Viewers are dying to know who is through to the semi-finals (Credit: ITV)

A third demanded: "So we're not getting told who is through to the semi-finals then? #BGT."

They could have still showed us the judges picking the acts for the semi-finals #BGT @BGT — Declan (@DeclanDrum) May 30, 2020

What about the choices for the semi finals? It feels so strange and weird not being able to see who got through. This is a first. #BGT — Nick (@NiickBoii) May 30, 2020

So we’re not getting told who is through to the semi-finals then? #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/aUXg0bOZhK — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) May 30, 2020

Someone else tweeted: "How did the judges decide this year's finalists? Did they meet up with the acts in a palace as usual or did they do this via Skype video link?

Dying to find out

"Why wasn't any of this shown tonight? Hope you're planning to air a follow-up episode in the next few days so we know where we stand."

A fifth, bewildered, asked simply: "But who's through?"

"When are we going to find out who is in the semi-finals?" another asked.

One viewer told others: "There is literally a pandemic happening at the moment and what people are upset about it why #BGT didn't show the judges deliberation on who they chose to take the the semi finals? Put a sock in it will you."

How did the judges decide this year’s finalists? Did they meet up with the acts in a palace as usual or did they do this via Skype video link? Why wasn’t any of this shown tonight? Hope you’re planning to air a follow-up episode in the next few days so we know where we stand. — John Chau (@JChau95) May 30, 2020

But who's though? — Joel Jennings (@JoelJ1999) May 30, 2020

When are we going to find out who is in the semi-finals? — Ethan Hird (@EthanHird5) May 30, 2020

There is literally a pandemic happening at the moment and what people are upset about it why #BGT didn’t show the judges deliberation on who they chose to take the the semi finals?



Put a sock in it will you 🤨 — Gem. ⚔️ (@GemTollerfield) May 31, 2020

