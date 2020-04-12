The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th April 2020
Britain's Got Talent technical issues force viewers to stop watching on ITV Hub

Viewers catching up on the episode have given up

By Karen Hyland
Britain's Got Talent made a return last night and left most fans emotional wrecks with a string of cute, touching and uplifting acts.

But the opening episode of the series was ruined for some - those excitedly tuning in to watch BGT on catch-up via ITV Hub discovered that the audio was out of sync.

Britain's Got Talent was ruined for ITV Hub viewers (Credit: ITV)

It was so unbearable that some were forced to abort their plans to watch it.

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at ageless BGT judges

Whatever the glitch, we're happy to report that it appears to be working normally now.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment about what the ITV Hub issue was caused by.

Highlights of the show that viewers can now enjoy online include Lancashire comedian Steve Royle.

Steve Royle showed off his juggling skills (Credit: ITV)

He impressed the judges and audience with his juggling skills.

Choir Sign Along With Us tugged at the heartstrings, as sibling duo Jade and Christian led a performance of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Sign Along With Us were real crowd pleasers (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams was so impressed he chose them as his Golden Buzzer act.

And magician James Piper managed to leave Simon Cowell speechless with an act that revolved around him and his son Eric.

Magician James Piper astounded Simon Cowell (Credit: ITV)

Britain's Got Talent returns next Saturday, April 18

