Britain’s Got Talent teases first look at The Finalists Revealed episode

Britain’s Got Talent has teased a first look at The Finalists Revealed episode.

The upcoming episode will feature all four judges – David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon.

Each will help decide which acts will make it to the semi-finals.

The episode was filmed earlier this year before lockdown.

However, further episodes were forced to be scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak.

How many Britain’s Got Talent acts are left?

And after months of delay, BGT is finally almost back on our screens.

On the teaser clip each judge shares their excitement at selecting the semi-final acts.

Simon says: “We’ve got 200 acts and we’ve got to get them down to 40.”

David goes on to say: “We’ve had some incredible variety acts. Acts you don’t see anywhere else on TV.

“And I wanna make sure they get through to the Semi-Finals.”

A glamorous as always Amanda then appears who explains: “We’re making or breaking people’s dreams.”

Simon’s last appearance on BGT?

Finally Alesha contemplates: “It’s going to be a long day. Let the fight begin.”

As they approach a table laden with photos of the acts, Simon laughs.

He exclaims: “How many people did we put through? We should be better at saying no to people.”

They then decide to rewatch each of the acts in preparation for making their final decision.

Fans rushed to share their excitement that the popular ITV talent show has returned.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m looking forward to watching this on Sunday. It’s been ages since it’s been on television.”

And another user joked: “When you put through that many no wonder it took 6 months to decide…oh wait…no that’s the fault of coronavirus!”

This will likely be the last time Simon Cowell is present on the remainder of the series.

Simon, 60, was forced to drop out of the semi-finals after breaking his back.

The father-of-one broke his back after falling of his electric back.

He broke it in three places and had to have back surgery that involved inserting a metal rod.

However, he has already announced his replacement, Ashley Banjo.

He told The Sun: “Ashley will be a fantastic addition to the panel. He knows the power of the show and the responsibility of it.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders. I hate that stupid bike.”

Britain’s Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed airs this Sunday on ITV at 6:30pm.

