Britain's Got Talent singing nurse wows before testing positive for COVID-19

Britain's Got Talent will welcome a frontline nurse tonight. She will perform an original song from her experience of singing to child cancer patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Beth Porch, aged 25, will take to the stage with her guitar to sing her own song written about saving lives, which airs just weeks after Beth tested positive for coronavirus.

She hopes to wow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with her solo performance.

Frontline nurse Beth performs her own song (Credit: Syco/ Thames/ ITV)

I knew I had it as soon as I started coughing

Beth joins a series of other hopefuls for the 17th season of the popular talent show, which was filmed earlier this year before the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented.

Frontline nurse on Britain's Got Talent

Beth is back caring for patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital, just weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus.

In an interview with The Sun, the 25-year-old said: "I knew I had it as soon as I started coughing. A hospital tested me because I'm frontline staff... it felt like having the flu so I wasn't too badly off."

Original song

Beth's emotional song, You Taught Me What Love Is, is written about her experiences of caring for cancer patients at the famous London hospital. It will certainly pull on a few heartstrings.

Beth wrote the song to handle the demanding work she faced in her role as a nurse: "Obviously it's very emotionally demanding work.

"This song was just a way for me to process my feelings at what was a difficult time."

Beth's song will pull at heartstrings (Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV)

Beth also joked kids were harder to impress than Simon Cowell!

"Honestly there are some two-year-olds who will cry their eyes out as soon as I start singing.

"So yeah, it's honestly harder to impress them than Simon!"

