Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell’s childhood trauma after being left ‘terrified’

After two years off air, Britain’s Got Talent is back with Simon Cowell at the helm this weekend on ITV.

The award-winning show is one of Simon Cowell’s biggest hits and fans can’t wait to see the media mogul back in action.

Simon, 62, recently got engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, who is mum to the millionaire’s mini-me, Eric, eight.

The entrepreneur is said to idolise his son, who often sports a suit like his dad.

Simon Cowell said he had a ‘lucky escape’ when he was younger (Credit: Splash)

‘Terrifying’ times

However when Simon was a child, things weren’t quite as idyllic after he suffered a ‘terrifying’ incident.

Speaking ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards in 2010, he revealed: “When I was 10 I got locked in a bathroom and we had to call the firemen.

“They put a ladder up and I had to climb down it on my own… I was terrified!”

Simon joked that he would like to be nominated for an award at the event, which celebrates Britain’s unsung heroes.

The star broke his arm earlier this year (Credit: Splash)

Vicious cycle

Simon recently broke his arm after suffering a crash on his e-bike.

After what could have been a fatal accident, the star admitted he needed to be more careful.

However it was his son Eric’s reaction that scared Simon the most.

The X Factor mastermind wasn’t wearing a helmet during the time of the crash and said his son wasn’t happy.

Simon told ITV news: “It was kind of like when I was a child, I was afraid of going home when I’d done something wrong.

“I got the biggest telling off – ‘Daddy you didn’t wear a helmet’, blah, blah, blah. So yeah, lesson learnt. It could have been worse if I’m being honest.”

Simon is engaged to Lauren Silverman (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell on settling down

The notorious bachelor shocked fans when he announced he had proposed to his partner of eight years, Lauren.

Popping the question on Christmas Eve, the proposal reportedly came after the mum-of-two told Simon to ditch his “harem of exes”.

A source told The Sun: “Simon was told in no uncertain terms that it was her or his exes — Sinitta, Terri Seymour and Jackie St Clair — and, wisely, chose to prioritise his present and future, not his past.”

Simon is said to be planning “all” of his forthcoming wedding, joking that ‘not even Lauren knows when it will be’.

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV, Sunday, April 17 at 7.35pm