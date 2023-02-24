Britain’s Got Talent star welcomes first baby: ‘Being a family of three is the best thing ever’

Britain’s Got Talent star Ashley Glazebrook has welcomed his first child with his fiancé Liam Durbidge.

The Twist and Pulse dancer revealed he welcomed a baby girl last month via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley and Liam wrote: “Tillie Glazebrook-Durbidge has stolen our hearts.

“Born 06.01.23 at 00:24 weighing 5.5lbs. 1 month exactly before her due date and she is just absolutely perfect.”

BGT star Ashley (left) has welcomed his first baby (Credit: YouTube)

Britain’s Got Talent star welcomes first baby

The dancer, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010, added: “Thank you to our incredible friend, (surrogate) Abbie for making our dreams come true. Words can’t describe how thankful we are.”

Taking to the comments section, many of the couple’s followers sent their congratulations.

One person said: “I loved you guys when I met you and after stumbling across your Instagram, I love you even more.”

A second wrote: “Oh my gosh this is precious!!”

“Waheyyy congrats. The journey starts again now,” another added.

The couple also shared a series of adorable pictures of their little girl in a rabbit romper suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley ‘Twist’ Glazebrook (@ashleytwistglazebrook)

‘I knew I could make a difference’

According to The Sun, Ashley’s surrogate Abbie, revealed: “Something so simple as having a family really is taken for granted, when I gave birth to my third child it finally sunk in how important family was.

“I finally felt complete and I had that family unit that I’d longed for.”

She added: “I knew I could make a difference. And seeing a family be created in front of your very eyes in that delivery room knowing you made that possible is the most indescribable feeling.”

The new father and dance partner Glen Murphy were runners-up on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ashley on Britain’s Got Talent

Ashley appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010 as part of the duo called Twist and Pulse.

Alongside dance partner Glen Murphy, the pair would perform comedic routines and finished as runners-up.

They then went on to win the inaugural BGT: The Champions nine years later.

