Britain’s Got Talent returned tonight for a semi-finalists episode ahead of next weekend’s semi-finals.

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams returned in the pre-recorded episode after the series was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the programme, the judges decided which acts to put through to the semi-finals following the auditions back in May.

Which Britain’s Got Talent acts are semi-finalists?

Here are the semi-finalists who will be competing in the finals.

Fayth Ifil

Fayth is a singer from Swindon and is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Honey and Sammy

Honey and Sammy are a mother and daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

Jon Courtenay

Jon is a comedy musician from Manchester. He is hosts Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Sign Along with Us

The group are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

Here are the semi-finalists that have been put through by the judges.

Aaron and Jasmine

These two are a dancing duo from London.

Aidan McCann

Aidan is a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan

Allan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle

Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids

Belinda is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch

The star is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula

Bhim is a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle

These two are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra

The group is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee

Crissy is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien

Damien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia

Dario is a singing variety act.

Ember Trio

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg

Hakan is a comedy magician from Stockholm.

Imen Siar

Imen is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper

These two are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott

James is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry

Jasper is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

The pair are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois

Myra is a comedian from London.

Papi Flex

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Sirine Jahangir

Sirine is a singer from London.

Soldiers of Swing

These two are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Kids

The group are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair

Souparnika is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Steve Royle

Steve is a comedian from Manchester.

The Coven

The group are a dance act from across the UK.

Urban Turtles

Urban Turles are a dance troop from South London.

Wesley Williams

Wesley is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew

The group are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

The semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV, Saturday, September 5, at 8pm.

