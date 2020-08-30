Britain’s Got Talent returned tonight for a semi-finalists episode ahead of next weekend’s semi-finals.
Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams returned in the pre-recorded episode after the series was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the programme, the judges decided which acts to put through to the semi-finals following the auditions back in May.
Read more: Britain’s Got Talent viewers thrilled as show returns for finalists episode
Which Britain’s Got Talent acts are semi-finalists?
Here are the semi-finalists who will be competing in the finals.
Fayth Ifil
Fayth is a singer from Swindon and is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.
Honey and Sammy
Honey and Sammy are a mother and daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.
Jon Courtenay
Jon is a comedy musician from Manchester. He is hosts Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.
Nabil Abdulrashid
Nabil is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.
Sign Along with Us
The group are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.
Here are the semi-finalists that have been put through by the judges.
Aaron and Jasmine
These two are a dancing duo from London.
Aidan McCann
Aidan is a magician from Ireland.
Allan Finnegan
Allan is a comedian from Liverpool.
Amanda and Miracle
Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.
Belinda Davids
Belinda is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.
Beth Porch
The star is a singer from London.
Bhim Niroula
Bhim is a singer from Reading.
Billy and Chantelle
These two are a dancing duo from Birmingham.
Chinieke! Junior Orchestra
The group is an orchestra from London.
Class Dynamix
Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.
Crissy Lee
Crissy is a drummer from Colchester.
Damien O’Brien
Damien is a magician from London.
Dario Grappeggia
Dario is a singing variety act.
Ember Trio
Ember Trio are musicians from London.
Hakan Berg
Hakan is a comedy magician from Stockholm.
Imen Siar
Imen is a singer from Croydon.
James and Dylan Piper
These two are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.
James Stott
James is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.
Jasper Cherry
Jasper is a magician from Lancashire.
Katherine and Joe O’Malley
The pair are a singing dancing duo from Salford.
Kevin Quantum
Kevin is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.
Magical Bones
Magical Bones is a magician from London.
Myra Dubois
Myra is a comedian from London.
Papi Flex
Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.
Shalom Chorale
Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.
Sirine Jahangir
Sirine is a singer from London.
Soldiers of Swing
These two are a singing duo from Sheffield.
SOS From the Kids
The group are a choir from Hampshire.
Souparnika Nair
Souparnika is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.
Steve Royle
Steve is a comedian from Manchester.
The Coven
The group are a dance act from across the UK.
Urban Turtles
Urban Turles are a dance troop from South London.
Wesley Williams
Wesley is a unicyclist from Florida.
X1X Crew
The group are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.
Read more: Britain’s Got Talent teases first look at The Finalists Revealed episode
Yakub
Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.
The semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV, Saturday, September 5, at 8pm.
Who do you think will win BGT this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.