Britain’s Got Talent fans deliver their verdict on Bruno Tonioli as he makes judging debut

Bruno Tonioli hit our screens last night in his debut as a Britain’s Got Talent judge. The former Strictly star was brought in as a replacement for David Walliams.

As the series kicked off with the first lot of auditions, Bruno certainly made an impression. He became the first judge to hit his Golden Buzzer – and didn’t even wait until the act had finished.

But was Bruno a hit with fans? It seems he totally divided viewers at home.

Bruno was certainly energetic on his Britain’s Got Talent debut! (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli makes Britain’s Got Talent debut

Bruno’s flamboyant attitude and lack of attention to the rules of the show was a breath of fresh air for some.

When Ghetto Kids took to the stage he was immediately enthralled with their performance. They are a group of kids from Uganda who are mostly orphans and who use dance, music and drama as a way of making their lives better.

Bruno was up and dancing alongside Alesha Dixon as the children began dancing. It was clear the group were also fan favourites.

But Bruno was so impressed he pressed his Golden Buzzer without even waiting for them to finish their act.

Simon Cowell said: “That’s never actually happened. Normally the Golden Buzzer is pressed afterwards!”

“Oh I’m sorry, I got it wrong,” Bruno laughed. The audience cheered, not minding one bit.

Ghetto Kids were the lucky winners of Bruno’s Golden Buzzer (Credit: Thames/ITV)

Fan react to Bruno

Those watching at home were also pretty happy with the addition of Bruno. Many delivered their verdict that he is a ‘breath of fresh air’ to the series.

“Well I was totally wrong about Bruno he suits Britain’s Got Talent soo much and he’s actually brought a lot of energy to the show I really didn’t think this would be the case especially with how tired I found him the last few years on Strictly. Great addition,” wrote one.

A second agreed: “Bruno is such a gem!!!! Where has he been????? We needed you so much, Bruno… keep being you!!!!!”

“Bruno won me over tonight. I’d grown a bit tired of him on Strictly and wasn’t fussed when he left. So when he was announced for BGT, I had hoped it would be the other rumoured replacement instead. But actually, from what we’ve seen so far, he brings a great energy to the show,” said a third.

Someone else added: “Bruno is an incredible addition to BGT. He is so hilarious and brings a level of chaos that the show needs. Very refreshing. His golden Buzzer moment proved what a great addition he is to the panel.”

“I have a feeling this could be the best season so far, Bruno brings a whole new attitude to the show and his personality is what BGT has always needed, I love it! Can’t wait for next week!!” said one more.

Another wrote: “Bruno Tonioli being a judge on BGT is one of the best things ever, his level of passion is something else.”

Bruno didn’t impress everyone, however (Credit: Thames/ITV)

Others aren’t impressed with Bruno Tonioli on Britain’s Got Talent

However the verdict wasn’t unanimous. Many fans missed David Walliams and found Bruno annoying to watch.

“David Walliams made the show worth watching and this Bruno guy is so annoying to listen and watch! I don’t think I want to watch the rest of the season…will be the first season in 14 years I don’t watch!” said one.

Another revealed their tactic to avoid Bruno: “The best way to watch BGT is to record it, then wind through all of the bits of Bruno Tonioli.”

“May as well call BGT Bruno’s Got Talent, makes it all about him. One of the worst Britain’s Got Talent episodes in years,” wrote one before adding: “Hasn’t got the same charm now David has left the panel. Won’t be tuning in tomorrow night.”

A fourth said: “Had very low expectations for BGT tonight and feel although Walliams isn’t missed that Bruno really doesn’t bring anything to the table.”

Someone else simply wrote: “Nah Bruno as a judge was a mistake, so [bleep] annoying.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 7.45pm on ITV.

