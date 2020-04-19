Britain's Got Talent fans not impressed with series so far

Britain's Got Talent fans hoping for something to brighten up their Saturday nights have been left disappointed so far.

We're only a few episodes into series 14 of BGT and fans are already calling it "boring" and "lacklustre".

Simon Cowell, who typically tears apart acts who aren't any good, has been noticeably softer, so some viewers think he needs to toughen up again.

Others feel we need Britain's Got More Talent back so we can see the sillier acts, that aren't so good.

More variety needed on Britain's Got Talent?

#BGT so boring same old acts .the camera cuttings way to panel as the contestants do something is very annoying.shoddy editing too. — Zzzzz (@ziazaq) April 18, 2020

This is the third episode of #bgt and it’s really boring already, isn’t it? Used to be dance act, singer, dance act, singer...now its magician, child magician, magician, child magician.... 😴 😴 no variety at all. — ruthia (@rskoka) April 18, 2020

apart from this last act this has been one of the most disappointingly boring episodes of bgt ever #bgt ALSO bring back bgmt I wanna see the bad acts 😭 — Katy (@katyfrombloom) April 18, 2020

Whats happened to #BGT... My first time watching it in 3 years (thanks lockdown) and they seem to have got rid of all the terrible acts which made the show what it was... Its destroyed the show. #Boring. — Joe (@JoeGosh_) April 18, 2020

this is the most boring episode of bgt I’ve ever seen 😴 #bgt — Katy (@katyfrombloom) April 18, 2020

Too contrived to be as popular as it once was, and it’s mostly dancers, choirs and kids. Boring #BritainsGotTalent #bgt — Lindsay 🌸 (@Cocobellarella) April 18, 2020

Acts are a bit lacklustre this year to be honest 🙄 #bgt — Sarah Elizabeth (@SarahLizzie94) April 19, 2020

BGT how poor these days 1 poor performance each episode no fun anymore and Simon so nice.#BGT — Tony Sharp (@sharpster1973) April 18, 2020

Piers Morgan agrees

Even Piers Morgan, who used to be a judge on the show, has called for the bad acts to come back.

I’m all for the endless saccharine stuff on @BGT in these testing times, obviously. But is there any chance of some really crap acts soon? Just for those of us who find them more therapeutic? #bgt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 18, 2020

Entertainment Daily has contacted Britain's Got Talent for comment.

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer

Last night saw Ant and Dec choose their Golden Buzzer act as 46-year-old Jon Courtenay from Manchester appeared on the show to perform a song he wrote.

Jon revealed his dream was to perform on TV as he sat at a piano and performed.

He left the judges emotional and laughing during the performance and he got a yes from Simon.

But then Ant and Dec ran on to the stage and pushed the Golden Buzzer - meaning Jon heads straight into the semi-finals.

Viewers were divided over the Geordie duo's choice, with some saying "brilliant Golden Buzzer act".

However others said: "Golden Buzzer for that? It's getting worse."

And when nurse Beth Porch appeared and sung her own song, viewers insisted she should have got a Golden Buzzer instead.

"Wow. What a performance. That nurse just saved the show. Now THAT deserved a golden buzzer," said one.

Another wrote: "The nurse guitarist deserved the golden buzzer."

