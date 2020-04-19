The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 19th April 2020
TV

Britain's Got Talent fans not impressed with series so far

Has Simon gone too soft?

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Ant and Dec, Britain's Got Talent, David Walliams, Simon Cowell

Britain's Got Talent fans hoping for something to brighten up their Saturday nights have been left disappointed so far.

We're only a few episodes into series 14 of BGT and fans are already calling it "boring" and "lacklustre".

Dec and Ant pushed their Golden Buzzer last night (Credit: ITV)

Read more: David Walliams in dangerous stunt act

Simon Cowell, who typically tears apart acts who aren't any good, has been noticeably softer, so some viewers think he needs to toughen up again.

Others feel we need Britain's Got More Talent back so we can see the sillier acts, that aren't so good.

More variety needed on Britain's Got Talent?

Piers Morgan agrees

Even Piers Morgan, who used to be a judge on the show, has called for the bad acts to come back.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Britain's Got Talent for comment.

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer

Last night saw Ant and Dec choose their Golden Buzzer act as 46-year-old Jon Courtenay from Manchester appeared on the show to perform a song he wrote.

Jon revealed his dream was to perform on TV as he sat at a piano and performed.

Jon's song won over Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

He left the judges emotional and laughing during the performance and he got a yes from Simon.

But then Ant and Dec ran on to the stage and pushed the Golden Buzzer - meaning Jon heads straight into the semi-finals.

Viewers were divided over the Geordie duo's choice, with some saying "brilliant Golden Buzzer act".

However others said: "Golden Buzzer for that? It's getting worse."

And when nurse Beth Porch appeared and sung her own song, viewers insisted she should have got a Golden Buzzer instead.

Nurse Beth Porch impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Britain's Got Talent nurse brings viewers to tears

"Wow. What a performance. That nurse just saved the show. Now THAT deserved a golden buzzer," said one.

Another wrote: "The nurse guitarist deserved the golden buzzer."

