Britain’s Got Talent fans fed up as they all say the same thing about the format

Britain’s Got Talent fans were left annoyed last night as the camera angles frustrated them.

As more acts took to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, viewers raged.

They weren’t happy that the focus was on the BGT audience watching and the judges reactions rather than what the acts on stage were doing.

The Freaks wowed viewers last night (Credit: ITV/Syco/Thames)

Focus on the Britain’s Got Talent acts

Fans of the show raged on Twitter about the frustrating camera angles.

“This series of Britain’s Got Talent is getting right on my [bleep]!

“We spend more time looking at fake over the top reaction close ups of the judges than the [bleep] act!

“We don’t need 800 camera angles! JUST SHOW US THE ACT FFS!” raged one.

Another agreed: “Silly me, I really thought BGT was meant for the contestants? Not any more the cameras are constantly on each of the judges, then the audience and the annoying Ant and Dec. [Bleep] the show was ruined.”

Would be nice to see the acts for a change instead of the audience and judges.

Cameras are all over the place. #BGT — Stewart R Clarke (@StewartRClarke) April 30, 2022

Trying to watch a decent act on #bgt and the camera spends more time on Amanda & Aleisha with their gobs wide open than they do to the actual performance…. 😡😡 — brenda (@brendaanne66) April 30, 2022

How annoying is it when they keep swapping camera angles, showing the audience, missing parts of the show etc #BGT — Chloë Conway (@Chloeconway250) April 30, 2022

The Armed Forces Children’s Choir made Amanda cry (Credit: ITV/Syco/Thames)

What else happened on last night’s Britain’s Got Talent?

The show featured a number of amazing acts including The Witch.

He or she wowed the audience and freaked out the judges with their performance causing apples to explode.

Many fans are convinced they’ve worked out the identity of the act as past finalist Marc Spelmann!

There was also a performance from singer Honey Scott, who sang an original comedy song.

However, viewers were cross at her jokey insult of Stephen Mulhern.

Other acts included dance troop The Freaks and The Armed Forces Children’s Choir, who had judge Amanda Holden in tears.

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday May 7 at 8pm.

