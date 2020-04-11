The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 11th April 2020
Britain's Got Talent comedian Steve Royle has worked with Peter Kay multiple times

He's called the BGT hopeful a brilliant comedian

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Britain's Got Talent stand-up comic Steve Royle charmed the judges on the series opener, but it seems he already has some famous fans.

Britain's Got Talent's Steve Royle already has an impressive CV (Credit: ITV)

The dad of three from Lancashire carries a shout-out from comedy royalty Peter Kay on his website.

It says: "A brilliant comedian."

Praise indeed. And Peter should know; he's had Steve on three of his shows -  Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere, Phoenix Nights and, more recently, Car Share.

The stand-up has also appeared alongside Robson Greene and Mark Benton on Christmas Lights, playing a very naught Santa, according to his IMDB page.

Steve also has some impressive ball skills! (Credit: ITV)

Ball skills!

As well as making everyone laugh, Steve showed off a very impressive skill for juggling balls - with his mouth!

Most viewers were bowled over by his talent.

However, the odd critic felt he shouldn't be in the show as he's already 'a professional'.

He's hardly a household name, though... what's so wrong in him chasing his moment in the sun?

