Britain's Got Talent comedian Steve Royle has worked with Peter Kay multiple times

Britain's Got Talent stand-up comic Steve Royle charmed the judges on the series opener, but it seems he already has some famous fans.

Britain's Got Talent's Steve Royle already has an impressive CV (Credit: ITV)

The dad of three from Lancashire carries a shout-out from comedy royalty Peter Kay on his website.

It says: "A brilliant comedian."

Praise indeed. And Peter should know; he's had Steve on three of his shows - Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere, Phoenix Nights and, more recently, Car Share.

The stand-up has also appeared alongside Robson Greene and Mark Benton on Christmas Lights, playing a very naught Santa, according to his IMDB page.

Steve also has some impressive ball skills! (Credit: ITV)

Ball skills!

As well as making everyone laugh, Steve showed off a very impressive skill for juggling balls - with his mouth!

Most viewers were bowled over by his talent.

@BGT @steveroylecomic #BGT Steve Royle.....bloody brilliant!! I’m still laughing at his act that was on twenty minutes ago!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SqQAfkUEp8 — Gary Mills Wedding DJ (@Djgarymills) April 11, 2020

Steve Royle on #BGT was brilliant. Watched him many pantos in Blackpool,he’s absolutely hilarious #topman #SteveRoyle — Scott Pennington (@PennersLFC) April 11, 2020

He can juggle with his mouth He can juggle 3 guitars His wife must protect him at all costs 😂😂😂#SteveRoyle #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — KSC LTD (@KSC_Ltd) April 11, 2020

However, the odd critic felt he shouldn't be in the show as he's already 'a professional'.

Steve Royle is already a professional entertainer who works for the bbc. Like Barbara Nice last year, I just don’t think it should be allowed. #BGT — Peanut Lover (@bevbloggs) April 11, 2020

He's hardly a household name, though... what's so wrong in him chasing his moment in the sun?

