Britain's Got Talent comedian Steve Royle has worked with Peter Kay multiple times

Britain's Got Talent stand-up comic Steve Royle charmed the judges on the series opener, but it seems he already has some famous fans.
The dad of three from Lancashire carries a shout-out from comedy royalty Peter Kay on his website.
It says: "A brilliant comedian."
Read more: David Walliams picks his Golden Buzzer act
Praise indeed. And Peter should know; he's had Steve on three of his shows - Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere, Phoenix Nights and, more recently, Car Share.
The stand-up has also appeared alongside Robson Greene and Mark Benton on Christmas Lights, playing a very naught Santa, according to his IMDB page.
Ball skills!
As well as making everyone laugh, Steve showed off a very impressive skill for juggling balls - with his mouth!
Most viewers were bowled over by his talent.
@BGT @steveroylecomic #BGT Steve Royle.....bloody brilliant!! I’m still laughing at his act that was on twenty minutes ago!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SqQAfkUEp8
— Gary Mills Wedding DJ (@Djgarymills) April 11, 2020
Steve Royle on #BGT was brilliant. Watched him many pantos in Blackpool,he’s absolutely hilarious #topman #SteveRoyle
— Scott Pennington (@PennersLFC) April 11, 2020
He can juggle with his mouth
He can juggle 3 guitars
His wife must protect him at all costs 😂😂😂#SteveRoyle #BGT #BritainsGotTalent
— KSC LTD (@KSC_Ltd) April 11, 2020
Steve Royle!!! He’s bloody brilliant!!! #BGT
— Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) April 11, 2020
However, the odd critic felt he shouldn't be in the show as he's already 'a professional'.
Steve Royle is already a professional entertainer who works for the bbc. Like Barbara Nice last year, I just don’t think it should be allowed. #BGT
— Peanut Lover (@bevbloggs) April 11, 2020
He's hardly a household name, though... what's so wrong in him chasing his moment in the sun?
Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at ageless BGT judges
Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought about tonight's show.