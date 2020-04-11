Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden would eat anything on I'm A Celebrity

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is convinced she'd "rise to the challenges" on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The 49-year-old BGT star loves the ITV show and has insisted she has no fears about the Bushtucker Trials.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden would excel in the food challenges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But Amanda says she'd only appear on the programme in one very specific scenario.

She shared: "If Ant and Dec announced it would be their last ever series, then I think they'd get to choose who is in it, and we'd all have to do it.

"But I can't see their show ever ending, so I'm safe. But it's my favourite reality show to watch."

Asked how she'd cope with the show's challenges, the blonde beauty told The Sun newspaper: "I would rise to the challenges.

"I'd be a screamer - but there's ­nothing I wouldn't put in my mouth, babe."

Amanda is once again starring on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel this year.

And despite raising eyebrows with some of her risque fashion choices in recent years, the presenter doesn't intend to change her style.

Amanda - who has kids Hollie, eight, and Lexi, 14 - said: "I'll continue to do a lack of dress. I know how popular that is with Ofcom.

Amanda hopes people will not take her outfits too seriously (Credit: Splash)

"You never know what's going to offend people. But I'd hope that in light of all the things that are happening now, that when the show does go out, a bit of side-boob will be less offensive after all we've been through.

Side-boob!

"The side-boob of a nearly 50-year-old woman, I'd add.

"I just enjoy the whole dress-up thing and actually this year my eldest daughter, Lexi, who is really interested in fashion, is going to design a dress.

"And Karl, my stylist, is going to have it made up and we're going to do a little thing.

"So I'll be wearing something that Lexi puts me in."

