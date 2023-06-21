OPINION: The time’s prime to bring back ITV’s iconic Press Gang – with this new cast

Since its last episode aired in 1993, the show Press Gang and its cast has left a sizeable gap in the heart of British television. ITV’s Press Gang, a seminal and pioneering teen drama, remains lauded by critics and fans alike for its portrayal of ambitious schoolchildren running a newspaper.

Created by Steven Moffat, who later achieved acclaim with Doctor Who and Sherlock, this series was innovative, powerful, and unafraid to tackle contemporary issues.

Press Gang on ITV was the launchpad for stellar careers for many of its cast (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The story and characters of Press Gang

The series followed the young members of the Junior Gazette, an initiative established by the local school system to keep the more mischievous students occupied after school. The show revolved around editor Lynda Day, played by Julia Sawalha, her fiery relationship with rebellious Spike Thomson (Dexter Fletcher), and a diverse ensemble cast of young reporters, photographers, and technicians. The show was unusual in its level of maturity and sophistication, as it delved into social issues such as drug use, child abuse, and homelessness.

The cast, including Paul Reynolds as money-obsessed Colin, Mmoloki Chrystie as the technical wizard Frazz, and Gabrielle Anwar as the fearless photographer Sam, all played their part in making this one of the most memorable teen dramas of the late 80s and early 90s.

Why Press Gang was so popular

Press Gang was groundbreaking in many ways. It blended serious social commentary with humorous and high-energy teenage drama, a combination that proved irresistible to audiences and critics alike. The script was sharp, the characters were layered, and the storylines were challenging and thought-provoking. Reviewers hailed the show as a “refreshing change from the usual simplistic portrayal of teenagers on television”, praising its “engaging characters and bold storytelling”.

Furthermore, Press Gang became an incubator for talent. Julia Sawalha went on to star in Absolutely Fabulous, while Dexter Fletcher has carved a successful career both in acting and directing, recently gaining acclaim for his directorial efforts on Rocketman.

Press Gang star Julia Sawalha with actress sister Nadia (Credit: Splash)

The right time for a Press Gang comeback

It’s 2023, and the media landscape has evolved dramatically. Young journalism now centres on digital platforms and social media, and there is no doubt that a Press Gang reboot can reflect these changes, capturing the zeitgeist of Gen Z and their unique, digital-first approach to life. Today’s youth are more engaged and informed than ever before, often driving conversations about social justice, politics, and environmental issues online. A new Press Gang could be a powerful platform to depict this new era of youth activism.

The characters and cast for a reboot

A reboot would have to incorporate the roles of YouTubers, podcasters, and influencers, alongside more traditional journalists. The new Lynda Day should be an ambitious, socially conscious Gen Z-er, driven to tell stories that matter, and navigate the line between journalism and activism.

Spike could be reimagined as a cynical, semi-famous YouTuber who is more interested in growing his subscriber count than traditional journalistic values, creating a fascinating dynamic with Lynda.

The character of Frazz would be upgraded from a tech enthusiast to a coding whiz and social media expert, while Colin could be a budding entrepreneur always looking to monetise the Junior Gazette.

To fill these shoes, we’d recommend Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as the strong-willed and fiercely intelligent Lynda. She’s demonstrated an incredible ability to capture the screen with her intensity and charisma.

Asa Butterfield would make a superb modern-day Spike (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) would be a great Spike. He can perfectly encapsulate a character with an acerbic wit and a degree of unexpected depth.

Let’s bring in Bukky Bakray (Rocks) as Frazz. Finally, Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) as Colin, whose entrepreneurial spirit is infectious and humorously misguided.

By honouring the original and reinventing it for the modern world, a reboot of Press Gang could resonate with a new generation. Given the pedigree of the original and the talent available today, a revitalised ‘Press Gang’ would be an exciting addition to the UK’s television landscape.

The original Press Gang is available to stream on ITVX.

