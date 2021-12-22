‘Brilliant’ BBC drama The Girl Before ends with huge plot twist that ‘blows’ viewers’ minds

BBC drama The Girl Before – starring EastEnders’ Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy – came to an end tonight (December 22).

And what an end it was!

Read on for more, but beware, episode 4 spoilers below!

Jane solved the murder mystery – and played a part in Simon’s death (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the end of BBC drama The Girl Before?

Viewers finally found out what happened to Emma, played by Jessica Plummer, thanks to some super-sleuthing by Jane.

It turns out architect Edward wasn’t to blame – even though he did send a wall crashing down on his wife and child, killing them and burying them in One Folgate Street’s garden.

The culprit was none other than Emma’s boyfriend Simon – played by her real-life love Ben Hardy.

They argued and she ended up in a struggle that saw her fall down the stairs to her death.

And it was that very same fate that awaited him when Jane discovered what had really happened to Emma.

It was also revealed that Emma was raped by Simon’s mate Saul.

Simon eventually ended up dead at the bottom of the stairs (Credit: BBC)

She discovered Simon had been hiding in the secret cupboard and it looked as though history was going to repeat itself with pregnant Jane until they got into a struggle and she whacked him with the pearl necklace.

He clutched it in desperation as he fell backwards towards the stairs, but the string snapped and he was sent tumbling to the bottom – just like Emma before him.

Jane called Edward, not the police, and they decided to make it look like suicide.

She then left Edward and recommended counselling before heading off to have their baby – a healthy little girl, the flash-forward showed.

Simon stayed with Emma to ‘protect’ her (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the episode?

It’s safe to say they didn’t see the ending coming.

“I did not expect that ending!” said one fan of the BBC drama.

“Just finished #TheGirlBefore, it was so well done that I only worked out was going on a few seconds before the reveal. A very enjoyable drama,” said another.

“Ooooh!! Has anyone seen #TheGirlBefore just finished it, absolutely brilliant, I need to talk about it, my mind is blown,” said a third.

“#TheGirlBefore has been absolutely brilliant. Just so many twists,” said another.

“Loved #TheGirlBefore well worth a watch – great little binge,” another commented.

Ben Hardy was killed at the end of the last episode (Credit: BBC)

Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy praised by fans

Others heaped praise on the former EastEnders stars in the show.

“#BenHardy gets his time to shine in episode 4 of #TheGirlBefore with an incredible and intense performance,” said one.

“From the moment I heard he was cast I knew he’d be a fantastic Simon and was so excited to see what he’d bring to the role.”

Another added: “Props to Jessica Plummer she plays a vulnerable victim incredibly.”

Who dunnit? Not the architect (Credit: BBC)

Not everyone was a fan of the end of The Girl Before

However, some called the ending “predictable” and said they called the plot twist “early on”.

“Would give #TheGirlBefore a 7/10 – it was good but called the plot twist pretty early on,” said one.

“So predictable #TheGirlBefore it’s always the bloody boyfriend who seemed like the nice guy and the new boyfriend always seems dodgy but the twist is it isn’t him!” said one.

“Always the same! Just boring!”

