You may have noticed some familiar faces in Bridgerton on Netflix, but do you recognise Madame Delacroix actress Kathryn Drysdale?

The Netflix hit, based on Julia Quinn’s novel, is already proving a big success and viewers have demanded a second series.

The Regency drama focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who is one of eight siblings who are all attempting to find love.

But one character who has grabbed viewers’ attentions is Madame Delacroix, played by Kathryn Drysdale.

Kathryn Drysdale plays Madame Delacroix in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Kathryn Drysdale who plays Madame Delacroix in Bridgerton?

Kathryn is a 39-year-old actress from Wigan and has had a string of roles in TV hits.

She’s had roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, ITV’s Benidorm and St. Trinians.

Kathryn has also played Meghan Markle in series 2 and 3 of The Windsors.

Kathryn Drysdale has had a string of roles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does Kathryn play in Two Pints of Lager?

Kathryn played the role of Louise Brooks in the BBC comedy series Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

She starred on the show from 2001 until 2009.

The final series of the comedy aired in 2011.

The actress in Two Pints of Lager (Credit: YouTube)

Kathryn starred in Benidorm

Meanwhile, the actress played Natalie Jones during the fourth series of the sitcom Benidorm.

She starred mainly alongside Adam Gillen, who played Liam Conroy, and Shelley Longworth, who played Sam Wood.

Natalie was also a love interest for barman Mateo Castellanos – played by Jake Canuso.

Despite their characters providing many laughs, Kathryn and Shelley didn’t return for the sixth series.

Kathryn played Natalie in Benidorm (Credit: Netflix)

The actress’ portrayal of Meghan Markle

Kathryn played the Duchess of Sussex in The Windsors, which was a British sitcom and parody of the Royal Family.

She starred alongside the likes of Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Richard Goulding and Hugh Skinner.

The first series aired in 2016 while the latest (third) aired in 2020.

Who else stars in Bridgerton?

Kathryn’s latest role is in the Netflix series in which she stars alongside Phoebe – who is the daughter of Corrie star Sally Dynevor – Regé-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

The series is set in the Regency age in the 19th century and was filmed in Bath, Somerset.

