Bridgerton: Where did we leave Hyacinth Bridgerton in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Bridgerton season 2 is almost upon us but where did we leave young Hyacinth Bridgerton in series 1?

Hyacinth watched in awe as her elder sister fell in love with The Duke of Hastings.

In fact, the hopeless romantic enjoyed supporting Daphne at events and hearing about her love life almost as much as we did!

So where did we leave Hyacinth Bridgerton and what will she be getting up to in season 2?

Read on to find out.

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Hyacinth enjoys eavesdropping on her elder siblings (Credit: Netflix)

Where did we leave Hyacinth Bridgerton?

Hyacinth is eager to follow in her sister Daphne’s footsteps and find true love.

She loved everything about the social season in London, especially since it was Daphne’s debut.

As Hyacinth watched her sister find true love, she became more intrigued about what marriage life would be like.

She even asked Daphne what it’s like to be in love.

Hyacinth also gave us some of the most iconic scenes as she talked back to her brothers and even laughed in Lord Berbrooke’s face.

Hyacinth will return in season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for Hyacinth in season 2?

Not much has been revealed about Hyacinth in season 2 as she isn’t a particularly significant character in Bridgerton yet.

But we can imagine that Hyacinth will be back and this time even more curious as her brother Anthony takes on a wife.

Hyacinth is far too young to be wed any time soon, however, in the books she eventually has a romance of her own.

In Julia Quinn’s seventh book it’s revealed that after years watching her siblings fall in love, Hyacinth finally experiences it for herself.

Although it will be a while until we see her story come into play, fans are excited to see more of Hyacinth in season 2.

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

For Bridgerton’s one-year anniversary, the hit series released a video featuring all the cast.

In the video, the cast read a letter by Lady Whistledown which finally revealed the release date for season 2.

They announced that Bridgerton will be returning to Netflix on March 25.

So mark up your calendars and get ready for another incredible season!

