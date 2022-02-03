Bridgerton: Where did we leave Francesca Bridgerton in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Bridgerton season 2 is almost upon us – but will we see more of Francesca Bridgerton?

Francesca largely remains a mystery as we didn’t see much of her character in season 1.

However, there are hints that she may make an appearance in the second season!

As the release date for the second season draws closer, fans are excited to see what’s in store for the sixth eldest member of the Bridgerton family.

So where did we leave Francesca Bridgerton in season 1 and what’s next for her in season 2?

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Francesca Bridgerton remains a mystery as she doesn’t even appear in the Bridgerton family portrait (Credit: Netflix)

Where did we leave Francesca Bridgerton?

Bridgerton fans were shocked to find out that Francesca Bridgerton was surprisingly absent throughout the first season.

Even though she appeared for a brief moment in the beginning, fans wondered why she suddenly disappeared for the rest of the season.

In the final episode, it was eventually mentioned that Francesca had spent most of her time in Bath that year.

Fans have speculated that Francesca was most likely spending time with her Aunt Winnie, learning the piano.

In the books, Francesca has been described as a more enigmatic Bridgerton, so it’s also fitting that her character remains more of a mystery.

Francesca only appears at the beginning and the end of season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for Francesca in Bridgerton season 2?

Towards the end of the season it’s revealed that Francesca has returned home from Bath.

She even showed off her new piano skills while some of her siblings sang and danced.

This means that we could possibly have a first look at Francesca’s story in season 2!

According to the books, Francesca even gets a love story of her own.

In fact, Francesca has arguably one of the best stories out of the Bridgerton siblings, complete with pain, trauma and a very different future from her siblings.

Fans are eager to see Francesca’s story told and hope to see more of her in the future.

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

For Bridgerton’s one-year anniversary, the hit series released a video with all the cast.

In the video, the cast read a letter by Lady Whistledown which finally revealed the release date for season two.

They announced that Bridgerton will be returning to Netflix on March 25.

So mark up your calendars and get ready for another incredible season!

