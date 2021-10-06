Bridgerton: Where did we leave Anthony Bridgerton in season 1? What’s next for him in season 2?

With filming underway for Bridgerton season 2, focus has turned to Anthony Bridgerton, the family’s eldest child.

While the debut series focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her marriage to the Duke of Hastings, season 2 will have Anthony and his quest to find a wife at its heart.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, avid readers will already know which way the second series is going.

If you haven’t read it, we’ve done the hard work for you.

So where did we leave Anthony Bridgerton at the end of season 1 and just what will he get up to in series 2?

Read on to find out…

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton and season 2 will see focus shift to him finding a wife (Credit: Netflix)

Where did we leave Anthony Bridgerton?

Season 1 saw Anthony embroiled in a long-term affair with opera singer Siena, even going so far as to pay for her housing.

However, after heading to her house to pick her up for a ball, Anthony was dismayed to find another man answering the door.

Siena explained she needed to ensure her own future because no one else would and instructed Anthony to let her go.

Anthony was then seen telling newlywed sister Daphne that he was committing himself to finding a wife, with no more distractions.

He also set out the qualities that he’s looking for in a wife, dismissing talk of love and calling it an unnecessary complication.

Instead, Anthony wants someone reasonably attractive, at least to make the act of siring an heir more pleasant.

And he also wants someone intelligent, because he doesn’t want stupid children.

The Bridgerton family will be looking for a wife for Anthony this season (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for Anthony in Bridgerton season 2?

Action centres on Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, in season 2.

And there’s a new leading lady, too, Anthony’s potential bride Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

Lady Whistledown herself let slip what season 2 has in store for Anthony.

She said: “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

And, if the story follows Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, then we have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen.

The book reveals: “Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife!

“The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield [Sharma] – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom.

“The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal. But when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams.”

The book continues: “Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands. And Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all.

“Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable.

“And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself.”

If a first look at the new series is anything to go by, fireworks are set to fly between the pair.

Anthony and Kate meet for the first time in season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when the next episodes will drop.

Filming continues to be disrupted due to COVID outbreaks on set. But Jonathan said recently they had just finished the “second block” of filming out of four blocks.

So basically they’re halfway there, which is exciting news.

As a result, it’s likely we can expect the new series to launch in the spring of 2022 at the earliest.

