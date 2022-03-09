Full trailer for Bridgerton series 2 drops and fans have got ‘goosebumps’

The trailer for Bridgerton series two was released today (Wednesday, March 8), and fans can hardly contain their excitement!

The second season of the hit Netflix will air on March 25, so fans don’t have much longer to wait.

Fans got a better look at series two after last month’s teaser trailer (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What happens in the Bridgerton series 2 trailer?

Ever since the season two teaser trailer was released last month, fans of Bridgerton have been desperate for a better look at season two.

Today, fans got their wish as Netflix released a new, almost three-and-a-half minute-long trailer.

The new Bridgerton trailer gives fans a closer look at some of the new characters joining the show – Kate and Edwina Sharma in particular.

Fans are given a glimpse at the beginnings of a love triangle starting to form between Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Kate (Simone Ashley), and her half-sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

As Lady Whistledon narrates, anyone who wants to get with Edwina has to win over Kate.

However, it seems from the trailer that Anthony might have more of a connection with Kate than he does with Edwina…

Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma in series two (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What else happens?

There’s definitely some tension between the pair, with a flustered Kate even admitting at one point she can see how Anthony “might engage a person”.

Anthony looks like he’s going to keep his feelings about Kate to himself and pursue Edwina.

However, Daphne asks a question that makes him begin to rethink that plan of action.

“Has this young lady [Edwina] truly won your heart?” she asks her brother. “The one that makes it impossible for you to look away from them at any given moment?”

Does Penelope know where Anthony’s heart lies? (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

It seems the answer is no, as clips speed by of Anthony and Kate sharing looks, moments alone and even the faintest of touches as they walk past each other.

“My honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence,” Anthony tells Kate at one point.

Towards the end of the trailer, Anthony and Kate can be seen standing close together, staring at each other. Are they about to kiss? Is Anthony going to tell her how he really feels?

Fans are only going to have two wait a few more weeks to find out!

The tension between Kate and Anthony is off the scale (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

How have fans reacted to the Bridgerton series 2 trailer?

As well as being uploaded to YouTube, the Bridgerton trailer was posted on the official Bridgerton Instagram too.

Hundreds and hundreds of fans have stormed the comments to express their excitement after watching the trailer.

“THIS IS PERFECT I’M SCREAMING,” one fan wrote.

“THIS ISN’T REAL!!!” another said. “THIS IS A DREAM!! Somebody pinch me!!”

“Goosebumps!!!! Cannot wait!!!” a third commented.

“WHAT KIND OF PERFECTION IS THIS,” another said.

“Oh now THIS is scandalous! Hurry up 25th!” a fifth said.

It looks like people are excited!

Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 25

