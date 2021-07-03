Dear Reader, Bridgerton’s Secret Cinema is on its way and you are cordially invited to a ball of your own.

The upcoming gala will celebrate everything about the Regency era, with Queen Charlotte ready to bring the best of London’s elite to a secret gathering.

Make like you’re on the show at Bridgerton Secret Cinema (Credit: Secret Cinema)

Just be careful as you never know if Lady Whistledown is watching…

So, how do you want to try your luck at high society this November?

Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Secret Cinema.

Enjoy a dance with your love or perhaps catch the eye of another (Credit: Netflix)

What happens at Bridgerton Secret Cinema?

Those who RSVP to the grand ball will be able to dress up in all their finery to impress all of the Ton in attendance.

Guests are cordially invited to enjoy:

A ballroom with a string quartet playing re-imagined pop classics throughout the evening. Attendees will have a dance card to fill with partners of choice – exchanging love tokens on the happy conclusion of a dance.

The Lumiere Brothers’ Incredible Moving Light Show, where guests will mingle with their favourite characters as they move through projected images and relive their favourite Bridgerton moments.

An evening that will play out uniquely for each individual guest, whether you want to light up the dancefloor, or spend time in curious side rooms learning life drawing, playing cards or training at the boxing club.

Basically, you will be living whatever Bridgerton fantasy see you see fit.

Will you be the talk of the ‘Ton? (Credit: Netflix)

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets to the ball go on general sale at 10am on July 6.

You can also sign up to the waitlist for presale tickets, available from 10am on 5.

However, the O2 pre-sale is now live, so if you’re a member – now’s the time to snap them up.

You can purchase your tickets at secretbridgertonball.com.

Prices start at £39 + booking fee.

Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.

