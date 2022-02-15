The Bridgerton season 2 trailer has dropped and to say fans of the Netflix series are thrilled would be an understatement.

Lady Whistledown – veteran actress Julie Andrews – narrates the trailer.

And from the looks of the teaser it appears as if this season will be even more explosive than the last.

Queen Charlotte looks delighted to receive the latest newsletter (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 2 trailer drops

The trailer shows the characters receiving the latest newsletter from Lady Whistledown.

The voiceover asks: “Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?”

As pictures of the characters attending balls and society events flash up on screen, Lady Whistledown continues.

She says: “As the members of our ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing – honing my skills.

“No, even better, I’ve been sharpening my knives.

For all of you,” she concludes, as an image of Penelope Featherington – unveiled as Lady Whistledown at the end of season 1 – fills the screen.

Penelope Featherington has been sharpening her knives (Credit: Netflix)

What will happen in Bridgerton season 2?

Action centres around the eldest of the Bridgerton gang, hunky Anthony, and his search for a wife.

Despite originally choosing her sister Edwina, he soon falls for Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

Read more: Queen Charlotte gets her own spin-off show – everything we know here!

And it looks as if we can expect some steamy scenes from season 2, as the trailer shared a glimpse of an unnamed couple locked in a hot and heavy embrace.

Daphne Bridgerton – who married last season – looks shocked as she walks in on them.

Season 2 revolves around Anthony Bridgerton, with steamy scenes promised according to the trailer (Credit: Netflix)

How did fans react to the trailer?

Fans think the new season is going to be “epic”.

One commented: “This new season is going to be epic – can’t wait for the drama.”

Another said: “Literally every single thing in this is perfect – all the actors, the clothes, the vivid colours, the flowers AND NEWTON [Kate’s Corgi] obviously.

“Kate looks impeccable and so does Edwina, I’m head over heels in love,” they added.

Read more: Edmund Bridgerton set to appear in season 2 – despite being dead!

A third declared: “If this series is half as good as the book then this is gonna be the masterpiece of 2022. Mark my words.”

“Who’s ready to watch the entire season in one night?” asked another.

“I can’t tell you all how loud I screamed seeing this! Their story was my favorite in the book series. I’m super duper excited!!!!!” exclaimed another superfan.

Newcomer Kate Sharma takes centre stage (Credit: Netflix)

When does the new series drop?

You can watch it all when it drops on Netflix on March 25.

