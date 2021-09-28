Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan reveals Kim Kardashian has been DMing her for season 2 spoilers

Any Bridgerton fans know that Lady Whistledown knows how to keep a secret – but that hasn’t stopped Kim Kardashian trying her luck for season 2 spoilers.

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix smash, has revealed Kim K has been messaging her trying to get the gossip.

Speaking alongside her co-stars, Nicola was quizzed about her favourite celebrity fans – and immediately put Kim at the top of her list.

Dubbing her “Lady Kardashian of Calabasas”, Nicola admits that she fangirled after getting the seal of approval from the reality star and fashion icon.

Bridgerton is a certified phenomenon (Credit: Netflix)

“My close, personal friend Kim Kardashian,” she blushed. “My best friend! But we have been messaging and she’s been asking about the show and what’s happening.

“She’s so nice, but she has a Bridgerton WhatsApp group. She’s seen it like six times.”

Kim was late to catch-up on the phenomenon that is Bridgerton, live-tweeting her first watch through to the delight of her fans.

Read more: Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope’s Britney Spears inspired season 2

Kim Kardashian’s been trying to get spoilers (Credit: Adam Rose/ Netflix)

This included Nicola, whose character Penelope was seen in unrequited love with her best friend Colin Bridgerton throughout the first season.

However, in a twist during the season finale, it was revealed that Penelope had been hiding a secret double life.

Read more: Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte origin story spin-off confirmed by Netflix

In fact, she was Lady Whistledown, the gossip writer who was spilling all the secrets about the ‘Ton’s elite love life.

(And there was plenty of gossip to write about, that’s for sure!)

The cast of Bridgerton spilled secrets in a new chat (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 2: What we know so far

Currently, filming is ongoing for Bridgerton season 2. It’s believed to be heading onto our screens in 2022.

Production was disrupted due to a number of Covid outbreaks on set. As a result, filming is only halfway done.

In the story, Anthony Bridgerton will now take centre stage from little sister Daphne. The Viscount (Jonathan Bailey) is in search of a wife – but not love.

However, the arrival of newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) sends him into a tailspin.

A first look clip proves they do not get off on the right foot. So it looks like his work is cut out for him!

Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.