Bridgerton season 2 shuts down production for third time after another COVID outbreak

Sad news, dear readers – Bridgerton season 2 has shut down filming for a third time thanks to another outbreak of COVID.

Lady Whistledown will not be pleased.

The Regency-era series is one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows with production underway for the new episodes.

However, they’ve already had to stop twice thanks to COVID breakouts in July.

Bridgerton’s cast and crew have been hit by COVID again (Credit: Netflix)

Sadly, despite a deep clean of the sets and strict protocols in place, new cases of coronavirus mean the team has to stop again.

Read more: Bridgerton season 2: All you need to know about new leading man Jonathan Bailey

According to The Sun, bosses are ‘hopping mad’, with a source explaining: “Dramas like The Crown have got their production moving without a hitch.

“It’s embarrassing they don’t seem to be able to do the same.”

Queen Charlotte will not be pleased with this development (Credit: Netflix)

It was added that both cast and crew have been affected and the show won’t start up again “until further notice”.

It’s still not known if this will affect season two’s release date or not.

What’s happening in Bridgerton season 2?

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. After getting his heart broken in season, he vows to take a wife – but wants a loveless marriage.

However, he then meets a newcomer with a charm that could tame him.

Bridgerton has already been given the go-ahead to at least season four.

Anthony is in search of a wife in Bridgerton season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Is Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor leaving after season 2?

Each season will focus on a different Bridgerton sibling, bringing the count potentially up to seven.

Season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton, and her romance with Duke Simon Bassett.

An origin story spin-off based on Queen Charlotte is also in the works.

Bridgerton season 1 is available now on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.