Is Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor leaving after season 2?

The ‘Ton is talking again. And rumour has it a new role leaves Phoebe Dynevor’s position as Bridgerton’s most desirable in jeopardy.

The actress, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, is joining new romantic drama Exciting Times.

However, it’s caused concern for fans who believe her availability too tight to film the Netflix period drama.

Her on-screen husband Rege-Jean Page has already left the series. So in theory, the door is open for her to join him away from London’s elite.

But don’t get too worried just yet – as Phoebe’s already filmed Bridgerton season 2. So we haven’t seen the last of Daphne just yet.

However, what happens beyond season two is still unknown. Bridgerton has already been given the go-ahead to at least season four.

Each season will focus on a different Bridgerton sibling, bringing the count potentially up to seven.

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bennett. After getting his heartbroken, he vows to take a wife solely for business. But then he meets a newcomer with a charm that could tame him.

What is Phoebe Dynevor’s new role?

Exciting Times follows Irish native Ava, whose life changes as she travels to work as a tutor to rich children. However, she becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Phoebe is signed up to the show as executive producer, and potentially the lead.

It will air on Amazon Prime Video with a tentative 2022 release date.

When is Bridgerton season 2 released?

A release date for season two is not yet known.

However, the cast has been filming across the UK since March.

Unfortunately, the team has been forced to halt production more than once due to coronavirus.

It is not known if this effected their schedule plans at all.

Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.

