All the reasons you MUST watch Bridgerton as drama becomes biggest EVER Netflix show

Netflix show Bridgerton is now officially the streaming platform‘s biggest ever hit.

On Thursday (January 28), Netflix confirmed that the popular period drama had reached 82 million households globally in just 28 days.

Bridgerton, which tells the story of the powerful Bridgerton family’s siblings and their search for love in Regency-era London, has now ascended to the top spot on Netflix in 83 countries, including the UK, US and Brazil.

Here are six reasons you need to watch it now right now if you haven’t already.

Bridgerton has become Netflix’s biggest hit to date (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Top cast and diverse talent in Netflix series Bridgerton

It features stellar acting talent

Bridgerton boasts a fantastic line-up of actors, including Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls, former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller and film star Polly Walker.

It also stars Phoebe Dynevor, daughter of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor.

The show promotes on-screen diversity

Historical dramas aren’t known for racially diverse casts. However, Bridgerton hasn’t shied away from tackling this issue head on by casting a number of brilliant non-white actors.

Bridgerton stars Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among others.

Bosses recently announced a second series (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

New episodes incoming

Netflix has confirmed a new series is in the works

It was clear that a series as popular as Bridgerton was going to get another series, and Netflix recently confirmed the news.

The streaming giant’s Twitter account tweeted to fans: “Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix.”

I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings.

It followed showrunner Chris Van Dusen saying there are still plenty of stories to tell about the Bridgerton sisters.

He told Collider: “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon… this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings.”

It’s so different to other popular period dramas (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Bridgerton offers a quirkier take on the period drama

We all love shows like Downton and Belgravia. But Bridgerton just instantly looks and feels different.

It you’re looking for a fresh take on the beloved TV genre, this is one for you.

It adopts a much more modern, even quirkier approach to the period drama – from the characters and the costumes to the music and the general vibe.

Plus Bridgerton is hilarious at times (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Bridgerton’s music and book series

It has an unbelievable soundtrack

Speaking of music, Bridgerton has a killer soundtrack. Unusually, it features instrumental versions of modern pop songs you’ll definitely know – leading to so many ‘oh god what song is that?’ moments.

Among the tracks are thank u, next by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish’s bad guy. Also on there is the Taylor Swift tune Wildest Dreams.

Director Julie Anne Robertson said of the music, in a chat with Deadline: “[It] was something that I was very, very keen on right from the very beginning, and luckily [production company] Shondaland was on board with it.”

It’s based on a series of books

If you love to watch a TV show and read the book version to see how it compares, you’re in look.

An eight-novel series by author Julia Quinn inspired the Netflix hit.

And with there being so many books, and more episodes confirmed to be on the way, you could give them a read to get an idea of the storylines the series could potentially take.

