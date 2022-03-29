Bridgerton filming locations: Where was it filmed and can you visit the locations?

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits and has filming locations dotted all over the UK.

With it’s beautiful landscapes and grand estates, Bridgerton helped us escape from lockdown into a world of Regency.

So where was the hit series filmed?

Here are some of Bridgerton’s finest filming locations that you can visit too.

The outside of the Bridgertons’ home is filmed at the Ranger’s House in south-east London (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton filming locations: Ranger’s House

The exterior of the Bridgertons’ mansion is filmed at the Ranger’s House in Greenwich, London.

At the time Bridgerton was set, the house was actually inhabited by King George III’s sister, Princess Augusta.

Today, the residence is run by English Heritage and houses a world-class art collection.

They filmed Lady Danbury’s estate at the Holburne Museum (Credit: Netflix)

Lady Danbury’s home – the Holburne Museum

Bridgerton filmed Lady Danbury‘s exquisite estate at the Holburne Museum in Bath.

The Holburne museum was founded by its namesake, Sir Thomas William Holburne.

But now it’s open for the public to enjoy, so you can pop along too.

The Featheringtons’ lavish estate is in Bath (Credit: Netflix)

The Royal Crescent, Bath

Another notable family in the smash-hit series is the Featheringtons, who were the centre of all gossip last season.

After Lord Featherington died, the Featheringtons sadly ended the season with no money and no estate.

But where did they film their opulent estate?

They shot the exterior of the Featheringtons’ impressive estate on the Royal Crescent, which is also situated in Bath.

Castle Howard

After Simon and Daphne‘s wedding, the couple moved into their home, Clyvedon Castle.

The castle – complete with vast gardens and decorated with famous paintings – blew us all away.

Unfortunately, Clyvedon Castle is fictional, but most of the estate was filmed at Castle Howard in Yorkshire.

Bridgerton located the Queen’s throne room at Wilton House (Credit: Netflix)

Queen Charlotte’s throne room – Wilton House

Wilton House is the true belle of the Bridgerton ball, as many of its gardens and staterooms pop up in every episode.

The Queen’s throne room, where young debutantes present themselves to Queen Charlotte, is just one example.

The house is near Salisbury and open for the public to visit.

Badminton House

Badminton House also plays an important part in the series.

Parts of the Duke of Hasting’s London home and some of Clyvedon Castle were filmed in the famous 17th century estate.

Badminton House is in Gloucestershire and has been visited by many kings and queens throughout the centuries.

But now fans of the show can make like royalty and book a private tour of the house and gardens.

Birdgerton filmed most of the walks and picnics at Painshill Park (Credit: Netflix)

Painshill Park

Bridgerton’s upper-class families spend their time taking walks in grand parks and gardens.

One of the most elegant is Surrey’s Painshill Park.

The 18th century park also has many beautiful lakes, curved bridges and scenic views.

And it’s entirely free to wander around if you fancy following in Daphne and co’s footsteps.

Stowe Park was another popular location the show used for filming (Credit: Netflix)

Stowe Park

Another famous park that was used to for filming the hit series was Stowe Park in Buckinghamshire.

The park’s scale and beauty has wowed visitors for more than 300 years.

Fans of the show might also be able to recognise it’s Temple of Venus pop up in the backdrop of some the scenes.

The parkland is open to the public and if you visit in the winter, you can also enjoy a sweeping blanket of snowdrops across the area.

The Historic Dockyard, Chatham

Let’s be honest, we all enjoyed the Duke of Hasting’s iconic boxing scenes.

But if anyone could actually take their eyes off the shirtless duke and pay attention to the set, you might be able to recognise it’s famous location.

The scenes were filmed at The Historic Dockyard in Chatham, one of Britain’s most important Royal Dockyards.

The Dockyard is now a popular attraction and filming location, also appearing in BBC’s Call The Midwife and the 2011 adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.

Madam Genevieve Delacroix’s dress shop is filmed at Abbey Green in Bath (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton filming locations: Abbey Green

Filled with lots of little boutiques and cobbled streets, Abbey Green makes a dream filming location.

Situated in the centre of Bath, the location was used to film the fictional dress shop, Modiste.

The shop sells the most exquisite gowns and is owned by ‘French’ seamstress Madame Genevieve Delacroix.

Her store quickly becomes a hotbed for the ton’s latest gossip.

Leigh Court

Bristol’s Leigh Court was the filming location of Bridgerton’s most jaw-dropping scenes.

From Daphne’s reveal to Prince Friedrich to the dramatic scenes at the Crawford Ball, Leigh Court’s opulent ball room served as a dreamy backdrop.

Leigh Court is now a wedding and private events venue.

But, if you want a sneek peak at the building from the comfort of your own home, you can enjoy the Leigh Court’s Virtual tour.

You can also visit Leigh Woods, its gorgeous grounds and woodlands, below the Bristol Suspension Bridge.

Theatre Royal, Brighton

If you look closely, you may be able to spot that the concert hall in season one is the grand auditorium of the Theatre Royal in Brighton.

The Theatre Royal is one of the oldest theatres in the country.

Since the 1800s, the theatre has put on an array of productions and welcomed many famous names to the stage.

Every Saturday morning during the summer, the theatre hosts Backstage Hours, allowing fans to peek behind the scenes of the building.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is on Netflix now.

