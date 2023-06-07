It’s alright, Brian Harvey’s come to help Prince Harry, disrupting live BBC broadcast with protest

Brian Harvey was spotted as Prince Harry returned to court for the second day in a row today (Wednesday, June 7).

The East 17 bandmember interrupted a live BBC broadcast about Harry’s trial earlier today.

So, turns out the protester who disrupted our live broadcast… Was Brian Harvey from E17!

No wonder I lost my train of thought! pic.twitter.com/YXJPck0kym — Joe Inwood (@BBCJoeInwood) June 7, 2023

Brian Harvey interrupts live braodcast about Prince

Today saw Prince Harry return to court for the second day running. The Duke of Sussex is currently giving evidence in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged phone hacking.

BBC News correspondent Joe Inwood was reporting live from outside the court today when someone shouting could be heard in the background.

Taking to Twitter later on, Joe revealed who had disrupted his broadcast. “So, turns out the protester who disrupted our live broadcast… Was Brian Harvey from E17!” he tweeted.

“No wonder I lost my train of thought!” he then added. “He’s hoping the cameras ‘stay another day’,” one follower quipped in the replies.

Brian was reportedly filmed shouting up at the courthouse today that he could “help” Harry.

Prince Harry is in court today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry reveals real reason behind lawsuit

Harry is currently in court giving evidence for a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex is accusing them of hacking his phone, gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

He claims he has been hacked on a daily basis for the last 15 years.

Harry has become the first senior royal to give evidence in court for 132 years. Today, the High Court heard the real reason why Harry launched the lawsuit in the first place.

“Is it right to say that when you first went to solicitors, you were discussing a claim against News Group?” Harry was asked today. ]

“I think it was a discussion about how to find a way to stop the abuse and intrusion that was coming against me and my wife…without relying on the institution’s lawyers,” Harry then replied.

Paul was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Journalist admits to having ‘chased’ Princess Diana

Meanwhile, on today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, a journalist admitted to having written stories about Harry after listening to his phone calls.

Today’s edition of GMB saw Susanna Reid and Ed Balls speak to former deputy featured editor of the News of the World, Paul McMullan.

When asked by Susanna whether he feels “guilt” or “shame” over his actions, Paul said: “Well, not really because we did much worse to his dad. And his dad just dismissed it as ‘annoying newspaper people’ and, you know, got over it.”

Paul then later said that he “chased his mother [Diana] a lot.” Susanna then asked: “Chased, as in…?” Paul replied saying: “Well, chased her round the world for about five years.”

Paul then confessed to having been in car chases in Paris with French paparazzi. “It’s terrifying and exhilarating,” he said.

