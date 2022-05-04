Brenda Edwards reveals she ‘talks to late son Jamal every day’ in emotional confession

Brenda Edwards has said she talks to her late son Jamal every day as she opened up about his death on GMB today.

The gifted entrepreneur died suddenly in February leaving his family and the music industry heartbroken.

The star was laid to rest in Luton in a ceremony which provided comfort to his grieving mum.

Brenda, 53, told hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid she felt Jamal’s presence at his funeral.

She said: “When we laid him to rest there was a J above in the sky, all the other clouds were all moving, but that J never faltered. I believe he is with me.”

The Loose Women host said she believes that her son is now with her late mum and dad.

She later added: “I talk to him every morning, and night, I say ‘hello baby… goodnight baby.’ I talk about anything, I do get a lot of strength in that. He inspired me.

“I would always talk to him about work and Loose (Women).”

Brenda pointed out her son’s mantra was all about self-belief.

The star helped launch the careers of major music artists including Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Jamal left instructions for his mum on how to take over his charities and businesses.

Following up on this, Brenda has now set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust which aims to help young people into work and combat homelessness.

Speaking about the legacy Brenda said her son wanted to create something that would last after he died.

She revealed: “He said, ‘We all die, the goal is not to live forever but to create something that will.’ And I believe he has created something that will and I’m determined to make sure that it will. That’s my goal.”

Viewers applauded Brenda’s bravery and flocked to Twitter to support her.

One tweeted: “A strong and inspiring lady. Stand tall and be proud of yourself and your son.”

Another said: “Your strength has came so fast. I admire you sweetheart. Keep that fight in your soul.”

Meanwhile, a third posted: “An incredible young man who has left a lasting legacy.”

