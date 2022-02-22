Loose Women fans in tears over clip of Brenda Edwards singing at vigil for son Jamal

A clip of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards singing at a vigil for her son, Jamal Edwards, last night (Monday, February 21), was shown on the show today.

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SB.TV, passed away on Sunday (February 20). He was 31 years old.

Brenda Edwards sings at Jamal Edwards’ vigil

Brenda and her son, Jamal (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreaking scenes were shown on Loose Women today of Brenda singing at her son’s vigil last night.

Charlene White began the show by saying how “overwhelmed” they were at all the “beautiful” and “heartfelt” messages that had been sent in about Brenda’s son, Jamal.

“Last night, hundreds of people gathered at a mural to Jamal in his hometown in West London,” Charlene explained.

“Brenda was there too,” she continued.

A clip was then shown of Brenda at the vigil singing Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love of All into a megaphone. The clip was taken from an Instagram story.

The story had been captioned with: “Brenda how much pain was weighing on her shoulders and she still came to support her son the next day.

“How amazing.”

What did the Loose Women have to say?

The Loose Women watched as Brenda sang at her son’s vigil (Credit: ITV)

The Loose Women panellists were visibly emotional watching the video.

“Oh, bless her,” Charlene said before revealing that they had spoken to the 52-year-old this morning.

“She’s doing all right and she’s really thankful for what we did yesterday,” she said, referencing the tribute they gave Jamal yesterday (Monday, February 21).

“It wasn’t an easy one for any of us but she really does appreciate it,” she continued. Kéllé Bryan then explained why she’s finding the whole situation so difficult.

“I’m not taking anything away from Brenda, but I think what’s so difficult is Brenda’s story,” she said. “When you think about one person and everything that one woman has had to go through in one lifetime – when I think about that compounded, it just breaks my heart.”

How did viewers react?

Kéllé was emotional speaking about Brenda (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers found themselves getting very emotional after watching the brief clip of Brenda singing. Plenty took to Twitter to commend the 52-year-old on her strength.

“I’m in tears watching that video of Brenda singing at Jamal’s vigil last night. What strength. I’m pleased she was able to see the amount of people who had gathered to pay their respects to her wonderful son. My thoughts remain with her and Tanisha at such a sad time,” one viewer said.

“In tears seeing Brenda singing Greatest Love Of All at that vigil,” another said.

“Wow #BrendaEdwards singing at a gathering at her son’s mural was absolutely fantastic and she should be so very proud of herself. What a woman!” a third said.

“@loosewomen is making me cry again today. When my kids come home at the weekend I’m going to squeeze them so tight,” another tweeted.

