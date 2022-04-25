Loose Women star Brenda Edwards will make her first appearance today (Monday April 25) following the death of her son, Jamal.

Brenda, 53, will take part in a sit-down interview on the ITV show, her first TV appearance since the shock death in February.

TV star Brenda has taken leave to mourn her beloved son.

Brenda talks to Coleen about her tragic loss (Credit: Loose Women/Twitter)

Good Morning Britain‘s Richard Arnold announced the news on today’s show.

When is Brenda returning to Loose Women?

He told viewers: “Today’s edition of Loose Women will air a special interview with Brenda Edwards, who has been away from the show since the tragic death of her son Jamal.

“Brenda has been taking time away from television to be with her family.

“This chat marks the first time Brenda has spoken on TV about the loss of her son.”

Today, @brenda_edwards is returning to the show for a special sit down interview with @NolanColeen talking for the first time about the passing of her son Jamal. 💜 pic.twitter.com/09EjIU6T3h — Loose Women (@loosewomen) April 25, 2022

Jamal, who died suddenly at home, was a pioneer in the music industry and founded online urban music platform SB.TV.

GMB aired a small preview clip showing Brenda sitting down with co-host and friend, Coleen Nolan.

In the clip, she thanks her Loose Women pals for being there for her, both on the phone and in person.

Also, in the preview clip, Brenda can be seen telling Coleen that she feels she needs to return to the lunchtime show.

She says: “It has been great having the ladies there.

“And that is something which has been a big part of my life, and the kids’ life so I need to return.

Brenda thanks the Loose Women ladies for being there for her (Credit: Loose Women/Twitter)

“It’s not even want to, I need to return.”

She continued: “I’ve missed everyone but I thank you for supporting me…

“…and being there at the end of the phone with me.”

The full chat will air today and Brenda will make her full return on Tuesday (April 26).

Brenda Edwards son

Brenda has recently announced she’s opened a trust in Jamal’s name.

The project’s name is, The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

Brenda announced the launch on Instagram and told how much of a ‘huge impact’ Jamal’s loss has had on the family.

She wrote: “To honour his memory and continue his legacy…

“The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust has been set up with an objective to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal.”

Jamal died suddenly in February (Credit: ITV)

Jamal worked with stars such as Jessie J, Emeli Sandé and Ed Sheeran.

He was also an ambassador of The Prince’s Trust, headed by Prince Charles.

Jamal was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30 on ITV and is also available for catch-up on ITV Hub.

