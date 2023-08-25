Brenda Edwards showered with love after heartbreaking tribute on son Jamal’s 33rd birthday

Star of Loose Women, Brenda Edwards shared a touching tribute on Instagram yesterday (August 24) in honor of what would have been her son Jamal Edwards’ 33rd birthday.

Jamal tragically died of a cardiac arrhythmia in February 2022 at age 31.

‘I miss you so deeply’

Brenda’s heartfelt post featured numerous images of Jamal from throughout the years. Over the top Ed Sheeran’s song “Eyes Closed,” played. The song was made by Sheeran as a tribute to Jamal.

“33 years ago today I had the pleasure of becoming your proud mummy,” Brenda captioned the post. “You showered me with a beautiful smile, a big heart, lots of laughs, and many wise words”.

“I miss you so deeply, I just can’t describe, but I know you’re watching over me and Nishee like always, just next to Mum and Dad,” she continued.

“Blessed Heavenly Birthday my sweet beautiful baby Jamal. I Love you always and forever”.

In just one day, Brenda’s post received heaps of love from both her and Jamal’s friends.

‘What a special man you raised’

As the founder of SBTV, Jamal was responsible for helping form the careers of many well-known musicians, including Jessie J and Ed Sheeran. Jessie was among those who commented on Brenda’s post.

“Love you, Brenda. What a special man you raised. Miss him so much,” Jessie commented. “Sending love strength & guidance for the king & the family [love heart emoji] heavenly bday,” rapper Wretch 32 commented. “Love you always Jamal,” Pixie Lott wrote.

Brenda’s fellow Loose Women also gave her a lot of love. “Thinking of you all today my sweetie. I love you xx,” Judi Love wrote. “Thinking of you today my friend… he was such a beautiful soul and will never be forgotten,” Coleen Nolan commented.

“Oh Brenda….sending you and Taneesha so much love and the tightest hug. Hold your memories close darling,” Ruth Langsford also expressed.

