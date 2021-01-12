Breaking Dad, Bradley Walsh and Barney’s popular road trip series, returned to screens last night.

And as they headed to The Netherlands for the first episode, viewers feared The Chase host was taking on far too much.

Series three of Breaking Dad got underway last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad?

Last night’s (Monday, January 11) episode saw Bradders and Barney set off for the first leg of their tour of Europe.

It saw them arrive in The Netherlands, where they tried their hand at an old Dutch sport that involved using a pole to vault over water. Brad gave it his best shot, although he couldn’t quite clear the water like his son and ended up soaked.

In another scene, the duo scaled a huge freestanding climbing wall that was the equivalent of a 10-storey building.

Their trip saw them climbing a huge wall in The Netherlands (Credit: ITV)

Bradders’ extreme fear of heights

As viewers will know from last year’s series, Brad has an extreme fear of heights.

But with Barney at his side, the TV presenter managed to climb all the way to the top.

Are they trying to kill Bradley Walsh? Too old, poor guy.

However, it was a struggle and he often had to stop to catch his breathe and get over his terror.

Elsewhere in the episode, The Chase presenter knackered himself out by having a go of cycling around a velodrome track.

Some felt Bradley is too old to be taking on such gruelling challenges (Credit: ITV)

What did Breaking Dad viewers say about Bradley Walsh?

On Twitter, some viewers worried for Brad and feared he could be too old to be taking on such physically demanding challenges.

TV’s India Willoughby tweeted: “Are they trying to kill Bradley Walsh? Too old, poor guy. We need him for #TheChase ITV. #BreakingDad.”

One of her followers said: “My hands are sweating for him!”

Another replied: “I agree. Everything is a joke to Barney.”

A third wrote: “I thought the same poor guy.”

– Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues on Monday (January 18) at 8pm on ITV

