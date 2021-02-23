Bradley Walsh has revealed he suffered a “nasty” head injury during the latest series of Breaking Dad.

The 60-year-old star is well known for trying adrenaline-fuelled activities with his son, Barney, on the hit ITV series.

But this injury didn’t come from a death-defying bungee jump or a scary-looking climb… it came from something far more innocuous.

Viewers spotted the injury on Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Bradley Walsh Breaking Dad?

Speaking with The Sun, Bradley said: “After being thrown out of a plane, climbing up a wall and being thrown off a bull and everything like that, I trip up like an old twerp and whack my head on the menu.”

He said that the incident happened in the Netherlands when he was clog dancing.

Losing his balance, he said he fell and hit his head on a wooden menu.

The episode also saw the father-and-son team take on canal jumping and some velodrome cycling.

They also climbed the tallest climbing wall in the world.

The injury didn’t come from the climb! (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Bradley wore clogs?

In some parts of the episode, Bradley could be seen with a nasty-looking gash on his head.

And while viewers didn’t see the clog-dancing incident, the pair did interview a clog-maker during a visit to a workshop.

I might wear these on The Chase.

After their visit, they were seen walking in a pair of clogs and even running.

Bradley said: “I might wear these on The Chase.”

There was deep conversation on top of the wall (Credit: ITV)

What else did Bradley say?

There were also poignant moments in the episode, after Bradley revealed his thoughts on turning 60.

After struggling up the climbing wall, he told Barney: “Hitting 60, sometimes your mortality gets the better of you.

“Age stops you being confident because your time is coming.”

Later in the series superstar opera singer Andrea Bocelli gave Bradley a surprise on his 60th birthday, which reduced him to tears.

