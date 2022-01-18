Bradley Walsh’s show, Breaking Dad, has been a hit with viewers since it first aired back in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t had any criticism and series 4 is no different.

Last night, viewers all had the same complaint to make about the show – that it wasn’t long enough!

Breaking Dad series 4 airs

Viewers want longer episodes! (Credit: ITV)

Bradley and Barney Walsh returned to screens with season four of Breaking Dad last night (Monday, January 17).

The first episode of the new series saw Bradley and Barney travel to the island of Vis in Croatia.

Whilst out there, the pair swung across a football stadium on a rope, went head to head on aqua bikes, and tried their hands at freediving, which is diving without the breathing apparatus.

Read more: OPINION: Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is getting too dangerous and should focus on why we love it

The freediving was so difficult that Bradley was forced to abandon the task, and not for the first time, either.

Despite Bradley having a tough time of it during last night’s episode, viewers were loving the show’s return.

However, a common complaint kept cropping up last night – that the episodes weren’t long enough!

How did fans react to Bradley Walsh’s show?

Bradley is all of us learning episodes are only 30 minutes long (Credit: ITV)

Fans took to social media to gush over Breaking Dad, whilst also complaining about how episodes were too short.

“25 minutes is not long enough,” one viewer grumbled.

“Another brilliant episode of #BreakingDad tonight. I wish these episodes were longer, 30 mins feels so short,” another tweeted.

“I always enjoy reading the nice tweets about #breakingdad because I agree with them. Can we have longer episodes though? We need more of their giggling and antics,” a third fan wrote.

“It’s absolute madness that @itvstudios send the Walsh’s all around the world for a 30 minute a week episode! Squeezed the whole of Croatia into 30 minutes! Such a good show though!” another said.

What else have Barney and Bradley Walsh been up to?

Bradley and Barney have been busy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Breaking Dad’s return comes amid rumours that Barney, 24, has found love. The star recently posed for a snap with Miss World 2016 winner, Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

The couple can be seen standing in front of a beautiful sunset whilst in Portugal.

Barney reportedly met Stephanie while he was hosting a beauty contestant a few years back.

Read more: Does Barney Walsh have a girlfriend? TV star linked to ex-Miss World

Meanwhile, dad Bradley, 62, has hardly been off TV over the last few weeks.

As well as taking part in the Breaking Dad Christmas Special, Bradley also starred in The Larkins, and hosted Christmas editions of The Chase and Blankety Blank.

The former Doctor Who star is believed to have picked up a £500,000 Christmas bonus for all his TV work over the festive period.

What did you think of Breaking Dad last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!