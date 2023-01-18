ITV under fire as Breaking Dad undergoes big format change despite viewers’ pleas

Breaking Dad fans aren’t happy with ITV after last night’s schedule change.

While fans of the Bradley and Barney Walsh show were overjoyed that the show finally received a double-bill of episodes, the show went back to thirty minutes this week.

A new comedy series, The Family Pile, took the later slot instead, but the new series failed to impress fans.

Here’s what Breaking Dad fans had to say…

Breaking Dad fans are fuming at ITV

Fans of Breaking Dad have always complained that the episodes are too short at just 30 minutes long.

For the new series premiere, the show finally got a double bill, so fans finally got to enjoy a full hour of Bradley Walsh and his son Barney on their travels.

But for episode 3, Breaking Dad went back to its 30-minute slot, and fans aren’t impressed with what replaced it.

The Family Pile, a new comedy series about four sisters who lose their parents, took the 9:30 pm slot but failed to impress fans.

It seems like viewers would much rather have an hour of Breaking Dad than the new comedy.

One fan said: “These episodes need to be longer so we can see more of your journey! #BreakingDad”

But instead of longer episodes, ITV aired a new comedy series that didn’t get the best reviews from viewers…

Viewers aren’t impressed with The Family Pile

The Family Pile has failed to impress viewers with its first episode.

One viewer was hoping it would be a good follow-up to Breaking Dad: “Hopefully next week #BreakingDad helps the new comedy #TheFamilyPile launch at 9.30.

“ITV is lacking on comedy!”

But, it seems like The Family Pile failed to gain new fans.

One viewer ranted: “Well, this is different. A non-funny comedy. #TheFamilyPile”

Another viewer agreed: “Watched 20 minutes. How did @ITV allow this to be aired.”

A lot of viewers complained that the show, starring Amanda Abbington, didn’t have enough Scouse actors for a show set in Liverpool.

One viewer tweeted: “Is there a shortage of actors from Liverpool? #TheFamilyPile none of them can do a scouse accent between them!”

A second viewer agreed: “Whose idea was it to force a bunch of non-Liverpudlians to do a terrible scouse accent?”

It comes after Breaking Dad fans begged ITV on multiple occasions to make episodes longer than 30 minutes.

Breaking Dad continues on Tuesday, January 24 with episode 4 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are available on ITVX after airing.

