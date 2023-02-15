Breaking Dad viewers shocked by ‘hellish’ twist in finale episode

The finale of Breaking Dad aired last night (February 14) but viewers were shocked by the big twist in the final episode.

As Bradley Walsh and his son Barney completed their Latin America road trip, they headed to Panama City, a city filled with skyscrapers.

Bradley and Barney were tasked with cleaning the windows of a 100-metre (328 ft) building, which seriously challenged Bradley’s fear of heights.

But the challenge went differently than viewers were expecting!

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney headed to Panama in the Breaking Dad series 5 finale (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad: Barney Walsh asks to gives up on window cleaning challenge

While Bradley and Barney have faced some major height challenges in the past, scaling and cleaning windows 300 feet in the air proved too much for Barney.

As narrator Alexander Armstrong explained: “Unlike a bungee jump or a skydive, this is working at height for long periods.

“Adrenaline alone will not see the boys through.”

And it proved very difficult for Barney Walsh, who admitted the task was “so different to any other heights things we’ve done”.

Barney repeatedly asked to give up on the challenge and be let down.

Bradley encouraged his son, and reminded him the quicker they get through it, the quicker they’d get to the bottom.

For the first time, it was Bradley helping Barney complete the challenge, as Barney begged to give up!

Bradley even admitted he “loved it” by the end, as Bradley and Barney were able to reach the bottom together.

Viewers were shocked as they watched Barney struggle with the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shocked over the big twist in the finale

Breaking Dad viewers were shocked to watch Bradley have to help Barney through the challenge for once!

One viewer wrote: “I was wondering if Barney actually had a limit and I think he’s now found it! This is my idea of hell.”

Another viewer added: “For once it’s Barney wanting to get down and needing Brad’s support. Great support between father and son though.”

A third viewer said: “Really surprised Barney’s finding the window cleaning so hard after all he has done before.”

And viewers couldn’t help but adore the relationship between the pair as Bradley supported Barney through the challenge: “The relationship between Bradley and his son Barney is just lovely.”

All episodes of Breaking Dad are now available to watch on ITVX.

