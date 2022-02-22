Breaking Dad fans issue plea to ITV after final episode

The fourth season of Breaking Dad 2022, the hit ITV show starring Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, came to an end last night (Monday, February 21).

As yet another series of the show finished, viewers issued a few pleas to ITV – one of which is for Breaking Dad to return soon for another season!

What happened on Breaking Dad last night?

Bradley and Barney in Norway (Credit: ITV)

The final episode in this season of Breaking Dad saw Bradley and Barney travel to Norway.

The father and son duo took part in a number of challenges that had viewers in stitches.

At one point during the show, Bradley and Barney took part in some cold water swimming in an icy river in Norway.

Viewers couldn’t help but laugh as Bradley, kitted out in a thermal suit and a red beanie, fell into the river whilst nursing a cup of tea.

Bradley and Barney also travelled to Lillehammer in Norway to try out the Olympic bobsleigh track too.

What else happened on the show?

There were even more challenges for Bradley and Barney to try out (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Bradley and Barney travelled even further north, to Evenes, Norway.

Once there, they went surfing at Unstad Beach, which lures only the “hardiest of adventurers to test themselves against the Arctic swells”.

The waters were close to four degrees celsius, which is apparently colder than the inside of a fridge.

As part of their final challenge, Barney and Bradley went Hula Hooping, but with a twist – the hula hoops were on fire.

The show ended with a touching moment between Bradley and Barney as they reflected on the series together.

“It’s been a lovely trip,” Barney said. “As long as we’re together we have a good time.”

“I enjoy being with you, Barns,” Bradley said. Barney then played Somewhere Over The Rainbow on his ukelele as a montage of series four played.

What did viewers have to say about Breaking Dad?

Another series came to a close (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were gutted that another series of Breaking Dad had come to an end.

As well as wanting another series of the hit show, many viewers also called for episodes in the next season to be longer!

“Gutted I’ve just finished watching the last episode. Please can we have more and for longer! Absolutely love the relationship between Bradley and Barney,” one viewer said.

“I will miss watching #BreakingDad. Literally spat my tea out when #BradleyWalsh went head first in the water. The best 30 mins of TV every week. Let’s hope there is another series,” another tweeted.

“I just absolutely adore this show! It’s proper telly, family friendly. I end up watching it three times as my son watches it with me on catch up, then my dad comes over to watch it later on in the week! Just please PLEASE make longer episodes next series!” a third begged.

“Can’t believe this is the end of the series again. We have laughed along with you and loved every moment. My only complaint is that half an hour is not enough. Thank you,” another said.

Breaking Dad is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

