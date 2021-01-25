Brassic season 3 is coming soon and Michelle Keegan has featured in a new first look trailer for the Sky One comedy.

The hilarious series is back for a third run later this year, and the trailer gives fans a clue as to what mayhem the star’s character will get up to.

There’s more good news for viewers: the new, third series has been extended and will be eight episodes long.

Michelle returns in season 3 of Brassic (Credit: Sky)

What happens in the trailer for Brassic season 3?

Michelle, 33, plays Erin in the show, alongside the likes of Joe Gilgun as Vince.

Together they form a gang of broke, working-class people who commit crimes and hatch money-making schemes to survive.

Sky One says that the gang of pals are thrown deeper and deeper into trouble in the new series.

With pressure building from the police and crime boss Mr McCann, Vinnie is forced to ruthlessly take no prisoners in his bid to escape.

Sky is also promising bulls, snakes, kidnappings, betrayal, and even a full-size horse in this new series.

Production on the show was reportedly held up last year when Michelle had to self-isolate for two weeks.

However, earlier this month, Michelle was pictured on set wearing a mask in between takes.

She was also snapped wearing Erin’s trademark leopard-print skirt and knee-high boots when filming resumed.

Michelle and the gang are back (Credit: ITV)

What does Michelle say about Brassic?

In previous interviews, Michelle has stated how much she enjoys being on the show.

“I knew I wanted to be in it as soon as I read the script,” she once told reporters.

“It’s very rare that I laugh out loud but I did with this.

“It’s the craziest but funniest thing I’ve ever worked on. There was so much laughing on set.”

Will Our Girl return (Credit: BBC)

“Never say never”

Michelle also revealed that she would “never said never” to a return to Our Girl.

Saying it was the “right time” to leave the BBC drama, she revealed on the Jonathan Ross show last month that she’s not discounting a return.

“I will never say never with Our Girl. I absolutely loved that job,” she said.

“It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging, not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well.”

Michelle appeared in Coronation Street for six years as Tina McIntyre, and has since been seen in Plebs, Ordinary Lies and ITV drama Tina And Bobby.

