The symptoms of a brain tumour were highlighted today as gorgeous little Ravi Adelekan, seven, appeared on This Morning.

A year ago, Ravi underwent surgery to remove a tumour on his brain stem.

He has now teamed up with a host of celebrities on a new version of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, raising funds for Brain Tumour Charity and brainstrust – two charities that helped him.

Ravi melted hearts on the ITV daytime show, impressing viewers with his “inspirational” attitude as he chatted to hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Seven-year-old Ravi is raising awareness of brain tumours with the release of a single (Credit: ITV)

Brain tumour symptoms: What to look out for

According to Cancer Research UK, brain tumours cause symptoms because they take up space inside the skull when they grow and because of their position in the brain.

The symptoms can develop gradually over some months or even years if the tumour is slow growing. Or quickly over days or weeks if the tumour is fast growing.

Headaches are a common symptom of illness – but it’s unlikely that you have a brain tumour if headaches are your only symptom.

It’s recommended you should see your doctor if you have a headache and feel sick or are being sick, if they wake you up in the night, if they accompany eye problems such as seeing flashing lights and if they get steadily worse over time.

Other things to look out for include seizures, drowsiness or loss of consciousness and eye problems that are getting worse and glasses do not help.

Blurred vision, floating shapes and tunnel vision are things to look out for.

Changes in behaviour – for example if those around you notice your personality has changed – could also be a brain tumour symptom.

Symptoms can vary depending on where in the brain they are.

Ravi’s tumour sits on his brain stem and can cause difficulty swallowing and speaking, double vision and unsteadiness and difficulty walking.

Ravi melts hearts on This Morning

The seven year old appeared on This Morning today with Dermot and Alison.

He has released a new version of The Greatest Showman’s A Million Dreams, featuring the likes of Coldplay, Paloma Faith and even Dame Mary Berry.

The release of the single marks a year since Ravi underwent life saving brain surgery to remove a tumour.

Doctors at first dismissed the tumour – which is benign – as a problem with ear wax.

But thankfully he was sent for an MRI and a tumour was found on his brain stem.

Surgery was needed to reduce its size or there would be a constant danger to his life.

Following his 10-hour operation, Ravi began his journey to walk again, eat again and return to his passions, including music.

He’s now battling for brain tumour awareness and told the hosts: “The brain stem is very sensitive so they knew I’d have quite a lot of problems if they took it all out.

“There’s more risk taking it all out than just doing a debunking.”

His dad then revealed that, at the moment, the tumour is “stable”.

However, it is still pressing on his brain stem and facial nerve so there are still side effects, even though the surgery saved his life.

You can donate to his cause here.

Symptoms of a brain tumour can include headaches, sickness, blurred vision and a change in behaviour (Credit: Pexels)

This Morning viewers react to Ravi’s story

Viewers at home said Ravi “stole their hearts”.

“Little Ravi has stole my heart. What a pure soul,” said one.

“Ravi, bless you, such a sweet little man. Keep up the good work, please everyone donate,” urged another.

“Wow that Ravi is a inspiration to all – even his site has now crashed. Keep donating people,” said another.

“Wish nothing but good things for little Ravi. That certainly put things into perspective for me today,” said another.

I am about to leave for a meeting, and you just played that clip of #Ravi and now I have to try and compose myself.

“Oh Ravi you’re wonderful. In tears here for him. God bless him,” said another.

“What a great kid and dad. Stay strong Ravi,” another said.

“What an articulate young boy Ravi is. I hope he has a wonderful life ahead,” said another.

“I am about to leave for a meeting, and you just played that clip of #Ravi and now I have to try and compose myself. Kids shouldn’t have to go through crap like this!” another added.

Vaccine breakthrough

However, help could be at hand for those diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A vaccine trial at London’s King’s College Hospital has found to extend survival rates for patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

Of course, The Wanted star Tom Parker died after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

The study offers “fresh hope” to patients, researchers said.

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain tumour in adults and around 2,200 cases are diagnosed each year in England.

The study found that 13% of patients treated with the vaccine survived at least five years from diagnosis.

The longest survivor lived for more than eight years.

It’s created for each patient individually and works by isolating specific immune cells.

Professor Ashkan, Professor of Neurosurgery at King’s College Hospital, and European Chief Investigator of the clinical trial, said: “Immunotherapy is a very promising approach for treating cancer.

“The final results of this phase 3 trial, now unblinded and published, offer fresh hope to patients battling with glioblastoma.

“The vaccine was shown to prolong life, and interestingly so in patients traditionally considered to have poorer prognosis.

“Applying the same technology to develop treatments for other forms of brain tumours will be the natural next step,” he concluded.

