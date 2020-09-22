Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death had Channel 4 viewers in tears last night over a ‘brave’ young boy with a brain tumour.

During Monday (September 21) evening’s episode of the documentary series, Matthew was in hospital for a gruelling two-day operation on a rare form of tumour in his mid-brain.

It was located in an area that affects sight, muscle function, hearing and sensation.

On Channel 4’s Brain Surgeons, Matthew had to undergo a lengthy brain operation (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Channel 4’s Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death?

Surgeons performed a risky operation on 12-year-old Matthew at the Neurological Centre in Southampton.

“In my mind, I’m thinking, is he going to be able to walk?” his worried mum said, as he recovered. “All I can do is take it as it comes.

“Will my Matthew still be able to play rugby, will my Matthew be able to do the things he loves? Will he still be my clever Matthew?”

Incredibly, at the end of the episode, Matthew was able to walk out of hospital.

“I think the future looks good, better than it could have been,” his mum added. “A lot better.”

In the end, he was able to walk out of the hospital (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say about Brain Surgeons?

Reacting on Twitter, viewers were in tears and said it was a “hard watch”. Some, having seen the impact of brain tumours in their own lives, felt for Matthew and what he went through.

I think the future looks good, better than it could have been. A lot better.

One wrote, with a crying emoji: “Just watched #brainsurgeons and what a hard watch that was. The incredibly skilled and empathetic Mr Chakroborty is our son’s neurosurgeon and we are eternally thankful he has had the best care over the past 15 years.”

Another said: “I’m not crying, you’re crying…Loudly crying face Incredible! Incredible bravery, incredible surgeons, incredible recovery!!! #brainsurgeons #brainsurgeonsbetweenlifeanddeath

Someone else tweeted: “So, I’m getting through some tissues tonight watching

@Channel4 #BrainSurgeonsBetweenLifeAndDeath… obviously it’s personal to me but these neurosurgeons are completely amazing. Bringing back so many memories.”

A fourth put: “A topic that is very close to my heart. The story behind tonight’s episode is heart wrenching. Glad to see that Matthew has got through it and is on the mend.”

