Who is Bradley Walsh's wife Donna Derby and how many children do they have?

Bradley Walsh is turning 60.

To mark the occasion, ITV is airing an hour-long special hosted by Jason Manford tonight (June 3).

Expect hilarious throwbacks and never-before-seen footage.

But as we celebrate The Chase presenter, fans may have a few questions about the man of the hour.

For example, who is Bradley Walsh's wife and does he have children?

Here's everything you need to know.

Bradley Walsh is 60 on June 4 (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Bradley Walsh's wife?

Bradley is married to choreographer and dance icon Donna Derby.

She herself is no stranger to the limelight after starring in Robert Palmer's music video Simply Irresistible.

The stunning blond has also helps puts together the choreography for beauty pageant Miss World.

Back in 1987, she featured in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show.

Donna married Bradley in 1997 and the couple are still happily in love today.

Over the years, he has opened up about how much his wife means to him.

He told the Express: "I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother."

Bradley has also said Donna had a huge impact on his career and even credited her for his role in Coronation Street.

"It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street," he told the Mirror.

"She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart."

The Chase presenter played Danny Baldwin on the cobbles from 2004 to 2006.

Revealing what he brings to the relationship, Bradley told the Huffington Post: "Love, stability and reliability. And a shoulder to cry on, or a shoulder to lean on."

Does Bradley Walsh have children?

Bradley has two children.

The Chase star has 23-year-old son Barney with wife Donna.

Earlier this year, the super tight dup starred in their own ITV reality series together Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Bradley is also super close to his 38-year-old daughter Hayley, whom he had with ex-partner Debby Parker.

Bradley with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

Who else has Bradley Walsh dated?

Before marrying Donna, Bradley used to date Bernie Nolan for three years.

The couple were introduced by her sister Coleen Nolan and her then husband Shane Richie back in 1989.

At first, they were inseparable and never argued according to Bernie.

However, she soon grew suspicions that he was being unfaithful.

Bradley Walsh is happily married to his wife Donna Derby (Credit: ITV)

The late singer, who sadly passed away in 2013, told the Mirror: "I quickly realised that whatever Brad did, there would be a woman involved. If he had tennis lessons, it would be with a woman. If he was in a show, he was surrounded by dancers."

Eventually, she confronted him: "He was full of remorse and apologies. ‘I’m so sorry,’ he said, over and over again. ‘Please take me back, Bernie. I love you.’"

Head over heels in love, Bernie forgave him.

During their relationship, the couple broke up and got back together multiple times.

Bradley previously dated Bernie Nolan (Credit: ITV)

She was convinced they were going to get married.

However, in the end, his alleged infidelity tore them apart.

Bernie added: "I said, ‘Just stop lying, Bradley. Look, I’m not coming this weekend. In fact, I don’t want to see you any more at all.’"

The singer went on to marry drummer Steve Doneathy and the couple had one daughter, Erin.

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday is on ITV at 9pm tonight (June 3).

