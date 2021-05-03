Bradley Walsh is said to have a net worth of many millions. But just how many?! And how did he become so wealthy?

We take a look at the actor’s television career and how The Chase host has steadily earned a small fortune…

How rich is Bradley Walsh?

Actor and presenter Bradley is a very rich man indeed! He is estimated to be worth at least £5 million.

This impressive wealth is due to his very successful and long-lasting career in the British television industry.

He was a professional footballer before fractured ankle injuries led him to retire at just 22.

Then he went on to various small-time entertainment gigs before he started hosting game shows from 1995.

He started off with Midas Touch and then Wheel of Fortune.

Next he turned to acting where he found tremendous success in the likes of Coronation Street, Law and Order: UK and Doctor Who.

These days he divides his time between hosting the ever popular game show and presenting his travel show, Breaking Dad, with his son Barney.

After quitting Doctor Who last year, he’s also got several exciting new projects up his sleeve.

What is Bradley Walsh’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Bradley is worth at least $8 million. At the current exchange rate that equates to around £5.75 million.

But according to The Sun, he earned a whopping £9.2 million between 2016 and 2018 – meaning his actual net worth could be significantly higher.

While Bradley isn’t really one to flash the cash, he does live in an enviable converted barn home.

Said to be worth £2.5 million, he lives here with his wife Donna Derby in Epping, Essex.

How much does he get paid to host The Chase?

Bradley’s exact salary for The Chase remains unconfirmed. However, as it is consistently a ratings hit, it is estimated to be at least a few million per year.

What’s next for Bradley Walsh?

After leaving Doctor Who, Bradley Walsh fans were left wondering what the in-demand star would be up to next.

Well, the star has spoken. He says he will be hosting a new version of the classic game show Blankety Blank on BBC One.

Bradley said of his exciting new role: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

