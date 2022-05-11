Bradley looking confused on the chase and the Beast smiling
TV

Bradley Walsh’s HUGE salary on The Chase ‘leaked’ by telly favourite

Mark Labbett said the comment has stirred things up

By Victoria Johns

Bradley Walsh is commanding a massive salary on The Chase – according to Richard Osman.

The Pointless presenter, 51, made the revelation on Twitter.

Bradley, 61, has been fronting the popular ITV quiz show for years.

As a result, Richard reckons he’s doing very nicely.

Bradley Walsh’s salary on The Chase

Richard was tweeting about Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland when he made a reference to the presenter’s pay check.

There are rumours the footballer is on a whopping £375,000 a week.

Teasing the host, Richard posted: “£375,000 a week. Wow. Haaland is on, what we call in the business ‘Bradley Walsh money’.”

The pair have fronted rival shows on BBC One and ITV for years.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase
Bradley Walsh is said to be on big bucks on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Subsequently, fans flocked to social media lapping up Richard’s ‘revelation’.

One wrote: “Hahaha. You get what you pay for.”

Another joked: “Bradley Walsh’s daily wage and a footballers weekly wage isn’t a fair comparison.”

While The Chase’s Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, teased: “If you are trying to stir things up in Chase land, you have succeeded :).”

Of course it’s not known how much The Chase stars are on.

However Mark, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha are all said to have made millions from the show.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Richard Osman presenting House Of Games
Richard is off on new adventure (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman discusses his future

After 13 years, Richard announced he was quitting Pointless in April.

The quiz buff has been a great companion for his co-presenter Alexander Armstrong.

The father-of-two told viewers his time on the show had been a “joy”.

He tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength.”

However, it’s time for a new adventure for the brain box.

Happily, Richard isn’t going far.

He will still be hosting Pointless Celebrities and his BBC Two show, Richard Osman’s House of Games.

As for his replacement on Pointless, there are a host of celebs lined up for guest appearances.

