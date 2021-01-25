Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad sees Barney fight back tears tonight as his dad faces their most terrifying challenge to date.

As fans of The Chase presenter and his hit ITV road trip series will know, his son Barney’s no stranger to putting his dad through his paces and encouraging him to face his fears.

Bradders is famously scared of heights, but he managed to get over his fears to scale a huge climbing wall in the first episode of series three.

Brad and Barney’s new series of Breaking Dad covers Europe (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What happens in Bradley Walsh & Son Breaking Dad?

However, when Brad and Barney head to the top of Switzerland’s Contra Dam, it all gets a bit too much.

Narrator Alexander Armstrong explains: “The iconic Contra Dam stamped its mark in movie-making history in 1995, when stuntman Wayne Michaels completed the world’s highest bungee jump in James Bond’s GoldenEye, a stunt which went on to be voted one of the best movie stunts of all time.

“Since GoldenEye, Contra Dam has become a Mecca for thrill seekers.”

In episode three, the duo are in Switzerland (Credit: Hungry Bear/ ITV)

The plan is for them to bungee off the edge of the massive structure in Bond-style tuxedos.

Barney says to his dad, who didn’t know what he had planned: “Wow, that is a drop. Is it all coming together? Me and you here, in the James Bond outfits.”

That is the scariest thing I’ve ever done… honestly, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it.

Brave Barney goes first, but even the young daredevil has to admit, as he stands looking over the edge, that he’s absolutely petrified.

Barney wants to bungee off the Contra Dam (Credit: Hungry Bear/ ITV)

Bradley Walsh terrified

“I ain’t going on that,” Bradley says. “Absolutely no way.”

The dam is 220 metres high and the nerves get to Barney as he prepares to jump.

“I am nervous about this,” he says. “This is different to skydiving. Skydiving you have the pro on your back and, you know… whereas this, it’s just you and the rope. I’m a bit worried about you doing it.”

He assures his dad it’s okay if he doesn’t do it (Credit: Hungry Bear/ ITV)

But Barney musters his courage and jumps, screaming his head off all the way down, while Brad covers his face, seemingly unable to watch.

When they get him back, Barney says: “That is the scariest thing I’ve ever done…”

At that, his voice cracks and he takes a second to compose himself, before saying: “You feel like you’re free falling. Honestly, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it.”

Will Brad be able to jump?

– Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad airs Mondays on ITV at 8pm

