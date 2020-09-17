Bradley Walsh and son Barney have reunited on Instagram to thank fans after they picked up their first-ever TV award.

The pair, who appeared on ITV’s Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, took to social media to share their delight.

Pictured in their back garden, Bradley began the video by saying “he couldn’t believe it”.

The show was voted the Best Factual Programme by TV Choice readers.

What did Bradley Walsh and Barney say?

Bradley and Barney both went on to thank fans for their support.

And they said they hoped they had inspired people to travel more… when the time is right.

Read more: Chase star Bradley Walsh is ‘favourite’ to host BBC reboot of Blankety Blank

They captioned the image with a heartfelt message.

“Morning Instas!!! OMG!! Our first award,” the message began.

“Thank you so much for voting for us. We were told to keep it under wraps and apparently they announced it on Tuesday.

“Anyway, we know it’s you guys on Insta voting [so] thank you so so much, we’re so proud.

Fans love the bond Bradley Walsh shares with Barney (Credit: Splash News)

Fans love their special bond

It wasn’t long before Bradley’s 856k followers took to the social media platform to congratulate them.

“Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

The bond between the two of you is so precious.

“So deserved. What a fantastic show. Father and son. Beautiful people. Chuffed for you both,” they added.

Chase star Bradley, 60, and Barney, 22, were also praised by fans for their father-and-son bond.

“Well deserved, a great double act!” said a second.

Finally, a third wrote: “Congratulations both on your thoroughly deserved award. The bond between the two of you is so precious.”

Bradley and Barney revealed they are making more Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What else did Bradley Walsh say?

In two series of Breaking Dad, the duo travelled across America during an epic road trip.

When Barney turned 21, he badgered dad Brad to come with him on his coming-of-age journey.

It took some persuading, but finally the two took to the road.

After they won their award, the pair also revealed that a new series was in the pipeline.

Read more: Bradley Walsh returns to social media to share sweet message with son

“We are making another,” they said in the message.

“It’ll be tricky because of social distancing and quarantine but we will do our very best.

“As Barnes says, if it’s inspired anyone to do stuff with their loved ones or reconnect then our job is done.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know of this story.