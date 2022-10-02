Bradley Walsh and son Barney to reunite on screen with new Saturday night show?

Bradley Walsh and son Barney are set to reunite on screen in a new Saturday night show, it has been reported.

The Chase host and his travel show co-star son are allegedly being lined up for a massive new gig.

According to The Sun, the duo are being courted by producers of the Gladiators reboot.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are reportedly being lined up for a new show (Credit: Splash News)

Bradley and son Bradley to host Gladiators?

A source claimed: “The BBC loves the idea of having a unique duo fronting Gladiators and that’s what hiring a father and son gives them.

“It’s certainly a break from the presenters the show had previously. They already know they have a great dynamic, thanks to appearing together on their travelogue, Breaking Dad, as well as drama, The Larkins.

“They also realise getting Brad to front the show with Barney is a bit of a coup because he’s already one of the busiest men on telly.”

The original series ran from 1992 to 1996 with John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson hosting on ITV before being axed.

It was then brought back for a year in 1999 before being axed again.

In 2008 Sky attempted a revival hosted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher but it lasted just one year.

Earlier this year it was reported that the BBC are now lining the show up for a third return.

And it’s claimed Bradley and Barney are being lined up to host.

The BBC declined to comment on this story.

Everything we know about the Gladiators reboot

The series will return with an 11-episode series with a whole new generation of “superhumans” as the fearsome Gladiators.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC said in a statement: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Gladiators was hugely popular in the 90s (Credit: YouTube)

However, Scot Cru, EVP of Global Formats and Unscripted Content, MGM Television added: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, added: “What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes and a pinch of pantomime?

“Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Filming will take place next year at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

However it is not yet known when the show will be broadcast on television.

