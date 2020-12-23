Bradley Walsh has revealed he’s lost a stone and a half in weight after taking up a hobby.

The Chase star explains he’s back to boxing training during an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Brad, 60, appears on the show alongside his son Barney, Michelle Keegan, Sir Mo Farah, Emily Atack and Kevin Bridges.

As the subject turned to weight loss, Kevin says: “I got the 5K done. I thought, I’m going to keep going.

“I thought I’d done maybe four times that – I looked at the watch, it was about 8K…

“I’ve lost a bit, put a bit on.. I’m still in profit. From my heaviest to my lightest was about three stone. I’ve spent a stone. So I’ve still got 2 stone in the bank.”

Bradley adds: “I’m back boxing training now. Full time. I’ve done about a stone and a half in weight.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Michelle, I’m A Celebrity star Sir Mo says of trying her husband Mark Wright’s exercises: “I swear down, no lie – I was fit enough – did it, and took my back out.

“I wouldn’t dare to say anything, I just carried on. [I’m an athlete, but] when you deal with Mark you’re challenging every part of your body.

“It’s not just one part of your body, where you go, ‘I’m working on my legs’. You’re working on everything.”

What else did Bradley Walsh say?

During the interview, Bradley also speaks about breaking his back in three places during filming for his and Barney’s show, Breaking Dad.

Bradley says: “[Last series] we went to the rodeo and ended up on a bull.

“Came off and I hit the floor like a sack of potatoes and broke my back in three places…

“Two days after – I promised his mum I’d look after him on the tour – I’m trying to climb an ice mountain.

“When you get to our age JR [he says to Jonathan], all of a sudden the thoughts of your mortality really come home.

“I now realise that this time last year I might have come out of hospital not being able to walk. So consequently, you’ve got to be… life’s precious Barney, isn’t it?”

The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show airs on ITV, Thursday December 24, at 10pm.

