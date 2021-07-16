Much-loved Bradley Walsh has revealed he will be retiring from TV sooner rather than later.

The Chase host is one of telly’s most familiar faces, on the box regularly due to the ITV quiz show.

But despite a wealth of other ongoing TV projects, it seems Bradley has his eye on giving up work.

Bradley Walsh has hosted The Chase for 12 years (Credit: ITV)

When might Bradley Walsh be retiring?

The 61-year-old hasn’t set a definite date to step away from life on telly.

But Doctor Who and Corrie star Bradley, who is set to star in Darling Buds Of May reboot The Larkins, has certainly considered a less hectic schedule.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna Derby was as successful a showbiz star as him when they first met

Speaking on Sliding Doors podcast, the comedian noted he is almost ready to move on.

Bradley said: “You know what, in a couple of years time I won’t have to do any of it, I’ll be retired and that’ll be it.”

Why might Bradley Walsh be retiring?

The star joked he could understand why viewers might think he is on TV all the time.

But he explained that’s because he “crams” filming for nearly 250 episodes of The Chase shows into under three months of the year.

In a couple of years time I won’t have to do any of it, I’ll be retired and that’ll be it.

However, he explained that while this means he has time for other work, he isn’t taking it easy.

Bradley Walsh has loved working with son Barney Walsh (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Bradley Walsh say about taking time off?

Bradley added: “I don’t actually have time off.

“I have meetings, I have personal appearances I have to make and stuff like that with other things I’ve got going on, so it’s quite tricky to juggle it about.”

The Breaking Dad star continued: “The Chase allows me to do the other stuff which I really want to do – not that I don’t love doing The Chase.”

Read more: The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s secret medical battle and how it impacted his work

But among his many career achievements, Bradley has selected an unlikely highlight. However, it did involve another instance of working alongside son Barney.

Bradley revealed: “My greatest thing, I’ll never forget, I was in pantomime at Milton Keynes and my son Barney played my sidekick. He was like eight.

“I taught him to deliver the lines and – wow – he came on, and he stole that part of the show… I was so proud to be on the stage with my son at the age of eight.”

Bradley Walsh has also acted in Doctor Who (Credit: John Mather / SplashNews.com)

Bradley for Strictly?

Despite insisting ‘God loves a trier’, multi-talented Bradders reckons it is important for performers to play to their strengths. And unfortunately for Strictly fans, that means he is unlikely to demonstrate any fancy footwork on the BBC dance show.

He said: “Here’s the trick of doing stuff you can get away with, you’ve got to be brutally honest with yourself. If you don’t get it you can’t sell it.

“If you can’t dance, you can’t sell it, no matter how big a showman you are. Stick to what you know best. I’ve been asked a couple of times to go on Strictly.

“But I’m not a dancer. I don’t even think I’m a good dad dancer. I’m a bad dad dancer, which makes things even worse.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.