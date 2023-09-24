Bradley Walsh pays touching tribute to ‘irreplaceable’ Paul O’Grady: ‘He was a genius – it’s a great loss’

Fan favourite Bradley Walsh has paid tribute to national treasure Paul O’Grady following his death in March.

Bradley, of course, now hosts Blankety Blank. Paul hosted the show from 1997 to 2002 as his drag alter ego Lily Savage.

Bradley Walsh hosts Paul’s old show, Blankety Blank (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh pays tribute to Paul O’Grady

Talking about Paul, Bradley said that he was an “absolute genius” and also commented on what a “great loss” the For The Love Of Dogs star’s death was.

Bradley commented: “Paul was an absolute genius, and his passing is a great loss. There was something so wonderful about his character Lily Savage. She had the most cutting tongue and could get away with just about anything.”

Before he hosted Blankety Blank, Bradley appeared as a contestant – when Lily was at the helm.

He added: “I was lucky enough to feature as a contestant on the show when Lily was presenting. Paul was an irreplaceable class act.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul’s final For The Love Of Dogs

The final series of For The Love Of Dogs that Paul filmed is currently airing on ITV. Fans have been left heartbroken over the footage, with some commenting that they’d “like to think he’s watching and falling for all the new dogs”. Another commented: “It’s almost impossible Paul is no longer here. Isn’t it?”

Paul was just 67 when he died back in March. His death certificate revealed he’d died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The Lily Savage star had shared his health difficulties with fans over the years. In 2020, Paul detailed his three heart attacks – in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

In 2017, the For The Love of Dogs star was hospitalised – and diagnosed with kidney failure – in India while filming a special of the show. More recently Paul battled coronavirus, revealing earlier this year he was unable to work for two months after contracting it in Malta.

Read more: Amanda Mealing makes ‘urgent’ plea following death of Paul O’Grady

Head to our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.