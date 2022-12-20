In Bradley Walsh news, The Chase presenter has previously opened up about turning down a big-money offer for ‘sentimental reasons’.

When it comes to his work, Bradley is certainly prolific. As well as his appearances for the ITV quiz show alongside the likes of Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett, he’s also host of Blankety Blank for the BBC.

And he also regularly shows off his acting chops in The Larkins.

There are also a raft of shows he’s fronted with his son Barney Walsh. Clearly Bradley has always been driven, with a work ethic few others in showbiz can rival.

But away from work, it seems Bradley has a long-held passion that may previously have seen his heart rule over his head… or rather, over money he might have banked.

Bradley Walsh news

Christmas TV for 2022 includes The Chase Celebrity Special on the big day (Sunday December 25) itself.

Billed as an Alice in Wonderland spectacular, the Chasers will be in costume as they take on celebrity guests, including Charlotte Church.

But while the quiz players will hope to raise big money for their charities, Bradley once apparently turned down big money after fulfilling a childhood dream.

A self-confessed Jame Bond ‘megafan’, Bradley opened up in an interview earlier his year about his ultimate superspy gadget.

Speaking in April, Bradley told Great British Life he had a lifelong dream to own an Aston Martin DB5, just like he saw in 1964 James Bond flick Goldfinger.

However, when he drove one, Bradley discovered he loved the look but wanted the handling of more modern vehicle.

And so the telly fave decided to create his ultimate dream car. He teamed up with British Automotive Engineering to design a car that fused modern performance with a classic look.

Bradley’s engineering past

Bradley, who trained as a Rolls-Royce apprentice engineer in the past, explained at the time: “My first car was a Mini 1000 with wide wheels and a three-inch exhaust. I couldn’t afford a Mini Cooper S, so I tried my best to get mine to look and sound like one.

“The factory where I worked became film studios where James Bond films were made.”

‘I am so proud of what we have achieved’

The end product was named the BAE Vantare. From concept to the finished product it took three years to make.

And the first time he drove it, Bradley apparently described the car as ‘going like a rocket’.

However, the run was limited to just 10. But Bradley believes it is a car that even 007 would want to get behind the wheel of.

Prices reportedly started at £275,000.

Bradley revealed at the time: “It was a boyhood dream to own a Bond car and a DB5, but at close to a million pounds for a top-end one I’d rather have this any day. We’ve been offered big money for the first one built, which we’ve turned down mainly because of sentimental reasons.”

The Chase Celebrity Special airs on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, on ITV at 5pm.

